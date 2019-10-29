sbe and TIDAL Announce Strategic Partnership Bringing First-Class Entertainment to sbe Properties

The partnership was officially announced on October 19, 2019 at Taste of sbe LA, sbe's annual culinary showcase. The celebration featured a live performance presented by TIDAL from Academy-Award winning Artist, Actor and Activist, Common. In the coming months, the brands will collaborate on events during Art Basel, Miami Music Week, Coachella and Super Bowl.

Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe states: "Music represents an important part of the sbe brand experience and we are excited to partner with a such a dynamic group as TIDAL, to bring entertainment and guest experience to the next level at our properties. The collaboration with TIDAL is reinforcing our progression to work with the most innovative global platforms in the market and to provide the most forward-thinking technologies to our properties' owners, and more importantly our guests."

Lior Tibon, COO TIDAL states: "Music is a major contributor to the ambience of any space or event. The sbe group created a welcoming and sophisticated environment for their guests across properties and our soundtrack will undoubtedly take the experience to the next level."

Upgrading the guest experience, TIDAL will curate custom soundtracks across key locations in sbe properties, including, SLS, Delano House of Originals, Mondrian and Hyde. Beginning with Delano Miami later this year, the lobbies, pools, lounges and restaurants will feature TIDAL's playlists and include jukebox installations in-lobby. Guests of select sbe properties will be able to enjoy TIDAL as in-room entertainment through a dedicated content channel.

Through the partnership, both brands will provide exclusive offers and benefits to their respective customers. sbe guests will receive a free 3-month TIDAL HiFi subscription followed by 20% off annually where they will have access to the platform's extensive library of over 60 million songs, 250,000 high-quality videos and a robust catalogue of original video series. TIDAL members will be given access to exclusive benefits when staying at sbe properties including the fourth night free during consecutive stays, complimentary upgrades and late checkouts (pending availability).

As an innovative leader in hospitality, sbe has curated an extensive and attractive program to bring guests a wide range of unique experiences and services. TIDAL's relationship showcases the continued interest in the growth of the sbe brand globally. Other exciting sbe partnerships include Sprint, Corp., Chase Sapphire, Maria Sharapova's Sugarpova confectionery line, Lincoln Motor Company, Danone with its brand Evian and LG. Collaborating with sbe adds to TIDAL's growing list of partners, illustrating TIDAL's value of providing seamless listening and viewing experiences for its members. TIDAL partners include Barry's Bootcamp, Bershka, Lincoln, Mercedes Benz and more. For a full list see here .

To learn more about the partnership and member benefits, visit TIDAL.com/SBE

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com .

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events.

Available in 54 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

