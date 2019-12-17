sbe and TIDAL Launch New Concert Series, "Delano Live Presented by TIDAL" During Miami Art Week

"Delano Live Presented by TIDAL" debuted at Delano South Beach during Miami Art Week 2019 with Grammy-Award nominated DJ Khaled on Thursday, December 5, and marked the first installment of the series. With party-goers gathered around a stage built atop Delano's iconic pool, DJ Khaled performed hits including, "All I Do Is Win," "I'm The One," and "All The Way Up."

The party also gave guests the chance to experience Delano's unique art installation "Sail Away" by internationally-known, Miami-based artist, Alexander Mijares. Mijares - who displayed his art exclusively at Delano - envisioned and created an oversized, canopy-like collection of brightly hued panels, or sails, inspired by the colors and effects of stained glass in cathedrals. The installation will hang above Delano's iconic backyard orchard through early 2020.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe states: "We're excited to celebrate our partnership with TIDAL with such a talented and respected artist, DJ Khaled to kick off the Delano Live series. Music represents an important part of the sbe brand experience and we are excited to partner with a such a dynamic group as TIDAL, to bring entertainment to the next level at our US and UK properties."

This launch event is also hosted in collaboration with Lincoln, The Lincoln Motor Company, the official automotive partner of sbe and the Delano Live series.

In addition to A-list musical events throughout the year, the collaboration between sbe and TIDAL will provide sbe hotel guests access to TIDAL as in-room entertainment amenity through a dedicated content channel.

TIDAL will curate custom soundtracks at select properties, including those in its SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, The House of Originals, Mondrian and Hyde Hotel & Residences brands. Lobbies, pools, lounges and restaurants will feature TIDAL's playlists.

Both brands will provide exclusive offers and benefits to their respective customers. SBE guests will receive a free three-month TIDAL HiFi subscription. TIDAL members staying at SBE properties will receive benefits such as the fourth night free during consecutive stays, complimentary upgrades and late check-outs (pending availability).

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 54 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) as well as Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings.

About The Lincoln Motor Company

The Lincoln Motor Company is the luxury automotive brand of Ford Motor Company, committed to creating compelling vehicles with an exceptional ownership experience to match. For more information about The Lincoln Motor Company, please visit media.lincoln.com or www.lincoln.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/lincoln.

