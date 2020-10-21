sbe Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Celeb-Favorite DOGPOUND Gym and Fitness Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, the leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning brands, today announced a multi-faceted global partnership with leading luxury wellness and lifestyle brand, DOGPOUND. The initial rollout will commence on October 21st, 2020 and will be highlighted by the launching of a customized fitness program at renowned sbe properties SLS South Beach and SLS Brickell. This will be closely followed by the addition of Mondrian Doha and other sbe properties as the partnership expands internationally.

A favorite among celebrities and supermodels from around the world, this will be the first hotel partnership for DOGPOUND, providing sbe guests with exclusive access to a dynamic array of virtual training sessions, previously only available to DOGPOUND clients. In the initial launch phase, DOGPOUND's expert fitness trainers will coach sbe guests through virtual one-on-one fitness training sessions in the comfort of their sbe hotel rooms. Tailored to each guest's fitness level and equipment access, the DOGPOUND trainers offer a bespoke approach to training that will include key stretches, bodyweight moves, and an overall, well-rounded fitness experience.

"We've noticed a significant rise in requests for health and wellness services at sbe properties and sought out a partner that aligned with our consumer's luxury lifestyle and could provide the best-of-the-best," said sbe Chief Business Officer Philippe Zrihen. "DOGPOUND has a cult following as one of the most innovative and trendsetting companies in the lifestyle fitness space. As our guests look for new ways to stay healthy, this partnership provides them with remarkable, results-driven personal training and a wellness-focused community at the touch of a button."

In the coming year, sbe and DOGPOUND will expand the virtual workout program to additional properties with potential for even more unique fitness opportunities or additional avenues of collaboration.

"This is a first for our company and we jumped at the chance to bring our private training sessions and nutritional programs to global travelers through a partnership with sbe, a luxury brand we've long admired," says DOGPOUND Founder and CEO, Kirk Myers. "Since each workout is catered to the individual, no session is the same, meaning sbe guests can return to their hotel room day after day, week after week, for a completely new experience. We're providing access to some of DOGPOUND's top trainers so sbe guests can CRUSH IT from anywhere in the world."

sbe's collaboration with DOGPOUND further advances the hospitality group's health and wellness platform in response to growing interests among lifestyle consumers – 80 percent of whom are more engaged with their health than they were prior to the pandemic, according to a recent survey by Slingshot. Providing a full-service approach to wellness, sbe already partners with leading fitness companies Therabody to provide deep muscle therapy amenities, and Goldsheep for branded activewear, with more collaborations expected to be announced.

"Wellness is no longer a nice-to-have when guests are picking their preferred hotel, it is a must-have. DOGPOUND is a natural complement to our growing suite of upscale wellness offerings, and an example of our promise to continue delivering elevated new products and services to our sbe tribe," said Zrihen.

sbe continues to expand its corporate partner portfolio of international Fortune 500 companies across automotive, telecommunication, beverage, and financial institutions to deliver the finest bespoke and innovative goods and services to customers. The company recently extended long-standing collaborations with Danone, Chase Sapphire, Lincoln, Tidal, Therabody, Lavazza, and Goldsheep, providing a suite of exclusive benefits, products, and experiences for the modern sbe global traveler.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 36 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2020. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

About DOGPOUND

Founded by Kirk Myers in 2015, DOGPOUND is a luxury personal training gym with locations in Tribeca, NYC and West Hollywood, Los Angeles, in addition to global virtual training accessibility. Born and raised in Kansas City, MO, Kirk Myers is a fitness industry legend. After graduating from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, he leveraged his knowledge gained from his own weight loss journey. By creating an authentic, positive and vibrant atmosphere at his famed gyms in NYC and LA, Myers' built more than a space for working out, he has built a community and a vibe that can be felt by everyone who touches the brand. Myers inspires not only his celebrity clients to lead healthy lives, but encourages his team of trainers to be inclusive and uniquely competitive, creating a truly magical experience. The organic and genuine relationships fostered by Myers is the driving force behind all things DOGPOUND. Known for unique, fun and unorthodox training methods, the brand is loved by celebrities and influencers on both coasts and known for the expertise of the trainers. DOGPOUND works closely with clients to create challenging, dynamic regimens that are specifically tailored for each individual. www.thedogpound.com IG: @dogpound

