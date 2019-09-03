sbe Announces First Katsuya in Europe and 16th Globally with the Brand's Arrival to Palazzina Grassi Hotel, Venice, Italy

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe — the leading international lifestyle hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning venues — proudly announces its first restaurant in the European market, Katsuya Venice, set to open November 2019. The restaurant will open in the luxury boutique hotel Palazzina Grassi, the exclusive lifestyle location in Venice which is co-owned by Mr. Antonio Onorato, Mr. Stefano de Santis and Trinity Hospitality Group.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe states: "I am very proud to bring our award-winning culinary concept Katsuya to the remarkable city of Venice. It is an honor to have Palazzina Grassi ownership, Mr. Antonio Onorato, Mr. Stefano de Santis and Mr. Korosh Farazad and their team become a part of the sbe family, bringing a new energy to this outstanding property."

Antonio Onorato, Co-Owner, Palazzina Grassi: "We are delighted to welcome a prestigious dining experience like none other to Venice, which will be the first of its kind. The Katsuya brand will enhance Venice's existing high end culinary destination, with adding a touch of the far east in town. We are thrilled that Sam Nazarian and his team have chosen to open their first European Katsuya with us at Palazzina Grassi."

sbe and Palazzina Grassi hosted an exclusive event on Thursday, August 29th during the 76th Venice Film Festival where guests consisting of actors, filmmakers and industry notables enjoyed light bites prepared by Chef Katsuya Uechi.

The award-winning food and beverage outlet, celebrated for its culinary offerings created by Chef Katsuya Uechi, will launch within the hotel on the magical Grand Canal steps away from the Piazza San Marco in Venice.

This launch will be the sixteenth location globally including outposts in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Los Angeles and Miami. Katsuya is also scheduled to continue growth in Europe with upcoming openings set in Paris and London and multiple locations worldwide. This news comes on the heels of the recent move of the West Coast sbe offices to Beverly Hills which houses the brand's state of the art Culinary Innovation Lab where all sbe and Disruptive culinary concepts originate.

