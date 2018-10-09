sbe Announces its 12th Resort in Florida

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, a leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning global hospitality brands, today announced a partnership with PPG Development and its principal Ari Pearl to continue expansion of the SLS brand in South Florida with SLS Resort Residence & Marina Hallandale Beach. This announcement comes on the heels of AccorHotels' recent acquisition of a 50% stake in sbe. SLS Resort Residence & Marina Hallandale Beach will mark the 12th sbe resort and 4th SLS branded property in South Florida. Set to open in 2022, the project will offer 290 hotel rooms including 50 condo/hotel units, 250 branded apartments, and sbe's award-winning Katsuya and S Bar food and beverage concepts. The property will also include sbe's mixology lounge and a 3-meal restaurant concept.

SLS Resort Residence & Marina Hallandale Beach will take over the previous Diplomat Golf & Tennis Club with additional new construction. The original property is an important piece of South Florida's history, opening in 1958 as the only hotel located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale at the time. The $220 million project will encompass an 18-hole championship golf course, a 10-court tennis complex and a 48-slip Marina. The golf course will be designed by pro-golfer Greg Norman and feature four par-5 holes and a 570-yard hole that is one of the longest in South Florida. Set on 8 acres of lakes and rolling fairways, the championship course will offer an exceptional golfing experience. With sbe's direction and the property's prime location, SLS Resort Residence & Marina Hallandale Beach will once again bridge the gap between prominent cities like Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura.

The SLS brand is an integral part of sbe's international expansion, with plans for additional locations nationally and internationally. SLS Brickell, which opened in November 2016, had sold out all of the 453 residential units before construction even began, and SLS LUX Brickell, which opened in June of 2018, had sold out all 450 residential units 5 months prior to opening. SLS Resort Residence & Marina Hallandale Beach will be the 7th SLS property for the brand with 25 additional SLS properties in the pipeline globally. This project also speaks to the incredible growth of sbe's residential platform with 1,300 branded residential units sold to-date, valued at $2 billion and $1.8 billion more in the pipeline.

"The greater Miami area has become a fundamental portion of the sbe brand, and we couldn't be more excited to announce this project, our twelfth property and third Katsuya in the market," said Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe. "It is a privilege to partner with seasoned developer and industry leader Ari Pearl, who has our same vision for the property. Together, we're ready to execute on that vision and create a premier destination resort and residences. It is truly an honor to bring our vision to a landmark property that has hosted legends like Woody Allen, Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Ronald Reagan."

"I'm excited to partner with sbe and to work closely with its Founder, Sam Nazarian and his team in developing the full circle lifestyle experience at this property," said Ari Pearl, Principal PPG Development Group. "sbe has truly transformed the hospitality landscape in the area, and I'm thrilled to help bring the best of sbe to Hallandale Beach."



SLS Resort Residence & Marina Hallandale Beach will also feature premier culinary offerings with third South Florida outpost of Katsuya, a signature culinary concept by sbe and celebrity Chef Katsuya Uechi. Named "Best-in-Class" by IMA and recurrent winner of OpenTable's Diners' Choice award, the restaurant will bring signature favorites along with new items created exclusively for the location. This marks the 15th Katsuya location, with over 20 additional locations in the pipeline globally, including soon-to-open outposts in London, third location in Dubai and Mexico City.

For an evening refuge, sbe will also bring the second S Bar to South Florida, a sexy, sultry and glamorous concept that takes lounge life to new heights. Additionally, the property will offer a 3-meal restaurant and sbe mixology concept in the lobby lounge bringing dining and mixology destinations to residents, guests and locals alike.

All unit owners at SLS Resort Residence & Marina Hallandale Beach will also benefit from sbe's esteemed residential program which includes access to hotel upgrades across the sbe platform, preferred reservations at sbe hotel, restaurant and nightlife destinations as well as invitations to VIP events. Each apartment key uniquely grants access to both the unit itself, and the illustrious world of sbe.

SLS Resort Residence & Marina Hallandale Beach will be located at 501 Diplomat Parkway, just 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale Airport and 40 minutes from Miami International Airport. For more information visit sbe.com.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with AccorHotels, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 25 hotels and over 170 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2018. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and The Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Leynia and Diez & Seis by Chef José Icardi, Hyde Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

About PPG

Since 2001 Ari Pearl has successfully been involved in South Florida's most prominent Real Estate and Development Projects. These Projects include Large Ground Up Development and Conversions in the Residential and Hospitality Sectors consisting of more than 3,000 Residential Units and 2,000 Hotel Rooms. In July 2017 Mr. Pearl formed the PPG Family of Companies, PPG Development LLC, PPG Resort LLC and PPG Residential LLC to concentrate mainly on South Florida Acquisitions and Development of Mid and Large Scale Residential and Hospitality Projects. Currently PPG has approximately 700 Residential Units and 820 Hotel Rooms in the Pipeline.

