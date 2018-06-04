sbe Appoints Alvaro Valeriani as SVP of Sales and Marketing

CEO and Founder at sbe, Sam Nazarian, stated: "We are excited that Alvaro is joining us in this crucial role. We're on a journey of expansion across our hotel and restaurant brands and his twenty years' experience in the hospitality sector working at some of the biggest hotel groups in the world will help us continue this trend and keep our portfolio of brands at the forefront of the hospitality world."

Alvaro joins at a time when sbe is going through a period of rapid expansion with plans to more than double its hotel portfolio to 50 hotels and residences by 2021. This includes deals in new territories in Latin America including the first Delano outside of the United States in Rio de Janiero, as well as SLS in Mexico and Argentina. sbe also opened its first hotel in the Middle East – Mondrian Doha – at the end of last year with more planned, including two further properties in Dubai – Mondrian and Delano – an SLS in Doha in 2019, and Hyde Doha in 2020.

sbe's restaurant arm – Disruptive Group – is also expanding internationally, with plans to open more than 60 Umami Burger and Katsuya properties across Mexico, Qatar, the UAE and Japan in the coming years.

Alvaro said: "I am thrilled to be joining sbe at this hugely exciting time. As we build on the foundation Sam has built over the past sixteen years, I look forward to working with the talented team at sbe to secure further opportunities for the expansion of our iconic brands. I'm eager to bring sbe's trademark 360-degree guest experience, combining exceptional cuisine and world-class design, to more people across the globe."

Prior to joining sbe, Alvaro was responsible for the sales and marketing operation of full service Hyatt hotels and resorts in Latin America and the Caribbean. He brings over twenty years of expertise in the hotel, experiences and destination sales and marketing space.

Alvaro Valeriani

Alvaro Valeriani is a global leader and senior executive with a diverse background, extensive global industry experience and a passion for hospitality. Alvaro brings more than 20 years of expertise in the Hospitality Industry, Experiences and Destination Sales & Marketing arena. In his career, Alvaro has led Sales & Marketing teams in several Hyatt Hotels around the world. He was also the Executive Director of Sales & Marketing for Explora Lodges and Group Marketing Director for Amanresorts in Singapore. Over the past 5 years Alvaro has lead the Sales & Marketing efforts for Hyatt Hotels in Latin America & the Caribbean, actively involved in the opening of over 15 Hotels. A native of Uruguay, passionate hotelier and world traveler, he has lived in several countries including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Spain, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, United States and others.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio featuring what will be 28 world-class lifestyle hotel properties by the end of 2018 in 9 attractive gateway markets and 167 global world-renowned hotel, entertainment and food & beverage outlets. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, Hudson, Sanderson and St Martins Lane. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges: Katsuya, Cleo, The Bazaar by José Andrés, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Umami Burger, Hyde Lounge and Skybar. More information about sbe can be obtained at sbe.com.

