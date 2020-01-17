sbe Continues Growth in Los Angeles at Katsuya Brentwood with S Bar

Sam Nazarian, sbe Founder & CEO states: "I am excited to announce the next chapter in sbe's Brentwood story. We opened our first Katsuya 15 years ago on San Vicente, and look forward to bringing a new energy to the city of Brentwood with the highly anticipated expansion with S Bar. It is with great pride that we continue bringing our culinary experiences to the neighborhood."

Martin Heierling, sbe Chief Culinary Officer states: "We look forward to showcasing our S Bar menu featuring new and creative dishes alongside Chef Katsuya's original creations from next door. We are honored to be a part of the amazing atmosphere and beverage scene in Brentwood, and can't wait to welcome loyal and new guests alike to S Bar to experience our top quality food in a beautiful neighborhood setting."

S Bar's mixology-based, refreshing and welcoming atmosphere concept, which, like the original Miami locale, will draw from the energy and vibe of each patron that inhabits the space. The venue will offer fresh ingredients, efficient methods, and creative cocktails that are as pleasing to the eye as they are to the palate with enticing names inspired from classic hit Hollywood movies and songs such as Purple Rain, Sleepless in Seattle and Stairway to Heaven.

Guests will enjoy a hybrid menu of signature Katsuya cuisine reflective of S Bar's overall aesthetic created by sbe's mastermind Chief Culinary Officer, Chef Martin Heierling. The menu, guaranteed to wow guests, will consist of vegan and meat items, sure to impress. Offerings include items such as The Crunchies with crispy seaweed crackers, Sriracha Japanese Wings, and Crisp Vegetables & Shiso Summer Rolls, as starter snacks. Signature dishes include an S Bar Sashimi Combo, A4 Wagyu Beef Tacos, Crispy Shrimp Fingers, Edamame Dumplings, Wagyu Beef Gyoza, Robatas such as Jidori Chicken Tsukune and Grilled Duck Confit, Katsuya Sandos including a Hot Chicken Sandwich and Wagyu Beef Sliders, a selection of Crispy Rice, and an impressive Black River Caviar platter featuring Oscietra caviar.

A Hollywood classic persona, originally conceived by Philippe Starck for SLS Brickell, evoking the spirit of an artist's gallery, S Bar will offer Brentwood an intimate neighborhood lounge, striking the perfect balance between cultured sophistication and raw elegance. Located in the heart of Brentwood, neighboring sbe's Katsuya restaurant, S Bar will be open seven days a week, with special music elements such as live jazz and DJ music sprinkled into the programming Thursday through Saturday evenings.

For more information, please visit https://www.sbe.com/amenities/s-bar/ .

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 36 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2020. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and The Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, Hyde Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Skybar, Nightingale, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com .

