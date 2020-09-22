sbe Continues Growth into Wellness Space by Partnering with Global Leading Tech Wellness Company Therabody

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe , the leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning brands, today announced its partnership with the global leader in tech wellness and percussive massage therapy, Therabody ™, formerly known as Theragun®. The company's portfolio of gold-standard devices uses state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and increase range of motion. Launching in fall 2020, this collaboration will be the first introduction of Therabody's Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices and its proprietary USDA Certified Organic CBD product line, TheraOne, into sbe spas, gyms, suites, and on-site retail locations. Additionally, sbe will offer Therabody products for purchase online on the new sbe.com. sbe staff will also be trained by Therabody University, the brand's education division, to use these products and support customers as they continue to lead their own health and wellness journeys.

sbe Chief Brand Officer, Michele Caniato, said, "As sbe expands our suite of world-leading wellness offerings, we look for companies like Therabody to collaborate and blaze new trails as partners. We have seen Therabody take the fitness and wellness world by storm and establish itself as the leading percussive massage therapy device. With the rollout of our Therabody program, we look forward to helping our customers with the same technology used by professional athletes so they can achieve their own wellness goals during and after their stay at sbe properties. We are very proud to bring this innovative product to our customers in rooms, spas and gyms, and, more importantly, to offer the product on our eCommerce website. This collaboration represents sbe's continued commitment to working with best-in-class companies for the benefit of the sbe tribe."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with sbe to bring its properties and guests Therabody's industry-leading whole-body wellness offerings," said Dr. Jason Wersland, Therabody Founder and Chief Wellness Officer. "sbe has always been a thought-leader and innovator in the hospitality industry, providing guests with premium experiences and supporting their health and wellness journeys throughout their stay and beyond. By partnering with sbe, we are able to broaden and elevate their overall guest amenities in the wellness and recovery space, providing natural holistic solutions for their in-room, spa, fitness center, and corporate wellness offerings -- complementing our mission of continuing to help everyone feel better naturally."

Theragun's line of premium percussive massage therapy devices are designed for everyday use and everyone's needs — bringing full-body wellness to everyday people. All TheraOne products can be used on their own or in conjunction with a Theragun device to help accelerate overall performance and improve recovery.

Since its founding, sbe has worked with international Fortune 500 companies across the automotive, telecommunication, food and beverage, financial, and consumer retail sectors, to deliver the best services and products to the global sbe tribe. Long-standing partnerships with Lincoln, Chase Sapphire, Danone, Lavazza, and Tidal, as well as a recently announced private-label collaboration with Goldsheep, have produced a suite of exclusive benefits, products, and experiences for the modern sbe traveler.

To learn more about Therabody and its suite of natural product solutions including Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices and its USDA Certified Organic CBD product line, TheraOne, please visit www.Therabody.com and to purchase Therabody products on sbe, please visit https://www.sbe.com/therabody.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 36 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2020. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

About Therabody

Theragun® was created in 2008 and officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance. Theragun is the most trusted percussive massage therapy device among professional sports teams, professional athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists, and people in more than 60 countries. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to Therabody™, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness solutions through innovation in the percussive massage therapy space, developing and introducing the first of its kind Smart Percussive Therapy™ technology, seamlessly connecting to the Therabody app via Bluetooth® as well as launching its own U.S. grown and USDA Certified Organic CBD line, TheraOne. For more information on Therabody's latest products and to stay up to date on company news, visit www.Therabody.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The Therabody app is available for download for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.

Media Contact:

For sbe

Chris Giglio / Ross Lovern

[email protected] / [email protected]

+1 212 521 4800

SOURCE sbe

Related Links

http://sbe.com

