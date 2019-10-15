sbe, Global Leader in Lifestyle Hospitality, Appoints Five Additional Industry Veterans to Global Team Expanding London, Singapore and Miami Offices

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe , the leading international lifestyle hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning venues, announces the expansion of its executive team with the placement of five seasoned industry veterans in key leadership roles. With a significant growth pipeline planned over the next few years, sbe is proud to welcome Brad Hayden, Vice President, Hotel Finance, Javier Hortal, SVP Design & Development, Middle East & Europe, Mark Eacott, VP Lifestyle Design, Asia Pacific, Wayne Brown, Culinary Director, Asia Pacific, and Hector Kremer, Feasibility Manager, Middle East & Europe. Since finalizing the partnership with Accor in October 2018, sbe has signed 26 new hotel projects, 45 new global restaurants and bars to its already intensive global pipeline. In the next 15 months, by the end of 2020, sbe will open 12 new hotel and residence projects.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe states: "I am thrilled to see the sbe executive team growing and look forward to working with Brad, Javier, Mark, Wayne and Hector as we continue our strong momentum on all fronts. The addition of these five highly qualified executives will help reinforce our operational infrastructure and design and development capabilities. These roles are also critical to supporting the integration currently underway with our partner Accor and support sbe's unprecedented growth."

Brad Hayden has joined sbe, as Vice President, Hotel Finance. Brad will oversee and direct the finance operations of sbe's growing portfolio of hotels and residences, as well as the restaurants and nightlife venues operating within the properties. Brad's experience includes over 30 years of hospitality finance leadership, ranging from on-property accounting functions, to the Chief Financial Officer of an independent, non-branded hotel management company, with over 30 assets under management. His professional history includes over 10 years with the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, as well as tenure with Destination Hotels & Resorts, Benchmark Hospitality and Faena Hotels & Residences.

In his new role as SVP Design & Development, Middle East & Europe, Javier Hortal is joining us after an extensive 11-year career at luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental, where he served as the group's Director of Technical Services in EMEA and was responsible for the group's new hotels, resorts, residences and large-scale renovations across the region. Prior to joining Mandarin Oriental, Javier led the hospitality team at global architectural practice RTKL's London office. He is also a graduate of the Welsh School of Architecture, a Spanish national and a UK-chartered Architect.

Mark Eacott, joins sbe as VP Lifestyle Design, Asia Pacific. Prior to sbe, Mark spent more than 17 years working in London, Singapore and Los Angeles with some of the industry's most influential hotel designers and hospitality groups, including Philippe Starck (YOO), Soho House Group and Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA). Most recently, heading a specialist global division of HBA, Mark was responsible for creating and developing several new hospitality lifestyle brands across Asia. In this new role Mark will be responsible for directing projects for both sbe & Accor Lifestyle brands across Asia Pacific.

Driven by his passion for food and hospitality, Australia-born Chef Wayne Brown joins sbe as Culinary Director, Asia Pacific. He has over 15 years of experience working in the culinary scene and possesses a world-renowned reputation as an innovative chef. Most recently, Wayne was appointed Head of Culinary Operations for the Singapore-based Gypsy Chef Inc. by David Myers, where he led culinary research and development for four of the brand's most successful restaurant venues in Singapore, Japan and Dubai. During this same period, Wayne served as Executive Chef for Adrift by David Myers, a top-rated Asian-fusion, fine-dining restaurant located in Singapore's celebrity chef- laden, Marina Bay Sands. In his new role, Wayne will be representing sbe's core brands and values throughout the Asia Pacific region. In addition, Wayne will be overseeing the implementation of new projects, building core infrastructure, talent development and developing new F&B brands as a leader throughout the region.

Hector Kremer joins sbe as Feasibility Manager, Middle East & Europe. Hector spent two years on the Hotel Valuation and Advisory team of CBRE Hotels in London and Paris. In this position, he performed numerous valuations and advisory assignments on all types of hotel assets located in France and throughout Europe. Before joining CBRE Hotels, Hector acquired operational skills in hospitality through various experiences at Marriott International and Accor. Hector holds a double Master's Degree in Hospitality Management from EM Lyon Business School and Institut Paul Bocuse, as well as a Bachelor's Degree in Quantitative Techniques and Management from IAE Lyon.

This unprecedented growth trajectory will be driven by sbe's extensive brand portfolio that includes SLS, Delano, Mondrian, The House of Originals, Hyde, Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

