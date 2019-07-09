sbe, Global Leader in Lifestyle Hospitality, Appoints Two Additional Industry Veterans to Executive Team

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe - the leading international lifestyle hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning venues, announces the expansion of its executive team with the placement of two seasoned industry veterans in key New York City-based leadership roles. With significant growth planned over the next years, sbe is proud to welcome Beverly Ramsook as Vice President of Revenue Management and Rohit Anand as Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe states: "I am thrilled to see the sbe management team growing and look forward to working with Beverly and Rohit as we continue our strong momentum on all fronts. The addition of these two highly qualified executives will help reinforce our operational infrastructure, as well as supercharge our already impressive growth in global partnerships. Both these roles are also critical to supporting the integration currently underway with our partner, Accor."

Beverly Ramsook, Vice President of Revenue Management, sbe: "I am excited to be joining the sbe Tribe and its CEO and Founder, Sam Nazarian. With its authentic service, innovative cuisine, design, and entertainment, sbe is at the forefront of all things lifestyle. I feel very fortunate to now be part of the sbe family and look forward to contributing to the continued success of the company."

Rohit Anand, Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships, sbe: "I am elated to join sbe and manage the growing collection's global brand partnership program. sbe is a true pioneer in the lifestyle hospitality space and I am proud to join such a talented team led by visionary Sam Nazarian who has created some of the most forward thinking and iconic hotels, restaurants, and lounges across the world."

In her new role, Ramsook brings extensive experience in Revenue Management, Distribution, eCommerce, and Call Center Operations. She previously served as Vice President of Revenue Management at Performance Hospitality Group, Denihan Hospitality Group, and as NYC Director of Revenue for AccorHotels. She has held committee and board positions with Leading Hotels of the World, Travelocity Advisory Board, Omni Hotels & Resorts Travel Industry Advisory Board, and HSMAI CRO Roundtable. She is a frequent speaker at industry events and was featured in the book, Profiles in Performance: Business Intelligence Journeys and the Roadmap for Change by Howard Dresner.

Anand joins the company with extensive experience in Brand Partnerships. He spent close to a decade at Dream Hotel Group, where he was most recently the Vice President of Brand Activation and Partnerships for the portfolio. During his tenure, he forged invaluable relationships and partnerships within the lifestyle brand space in music, food and beverage, media, art, technology and fashion, including The Tao Group, Beats by Dre, The Lincoln Motor Company, Victoria's Secret, Republic Records, Warner Music Group, The Governors Ball and Morrison Hotel Gallery. In his role at sbe, Rohit will work directly with Chief Brand Officer, Michele Caniato, to continue to elevate the company's prestigious lifestyle partnership portfolio with a strong focus on Fortune 500 companies. Recent major global partnership wins for sbe include forging relationships with Sprint Telecommunications, The Lincoln Motor Company, Chase Sapphire, and LG to mention a few.

This news comes on the heels of sbe's recent announcement to open 100 hotels and 300 culinary, entertainment and nightlife establishments by the year 2022. This unprecedented growth trajectory will be driven by sbe's extensive brand portfolio that includes SLS, Delano, Mondrian, The House of Originals, Hyde, Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege.

