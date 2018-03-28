sbe Opens First Cleo Mediterráneo in the Middle East, Eighth Globally

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe, said: "Following the incredible success of Cleo's expansion in the United States and The Bahamas in 2017, we're delighted that our eighth location of the social dining brand will be our first in the region." He adds: "The award-winning M.H. Alshaya Co. has been a strategic partner of ours since 2010, supporting the growth of our Katsuya brand. The Middle East is a significant part of sbe's growth strategy and we're thrilled to work with leading partners in the region to help us expand our culinary footprint to some of the most exciting cities in Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and more."

The opening in Kuwait continues an exceptional period of success for the Cleo brand which in 2017 saw the opening of its first international property at SLS Baha Mar (part of the integrated resort destination in The Bahamas), the huge success of celebrity hotspot Cleo Third Street in Los Angeles, and the first Cleo in New York at Mondrian Park Avenue, which was called one of the "14 hot new global restaurants for 2018."

Cleo The Avenues, which officially opened on March 22, features 168 seats and will retain Chef Danny Elmaleh's signature contemporary Mediterranean cuisine with an added local flavor. The menu celebrates ingredients and cultures of the eastern and southern Mediterranean, putting a spotlight on Cleo favorites including Brussels sprouts, spicy cigars, and other shared plate favorites from babaganoush to crispy artichoke hummus enjoyed on fresh baked Taboon bread.

Over the last few years, sbe has seen success with five Katsuya restaurants throughout the region, with an additional six more in the pipeline. Additionally, sbe is close to announcing a strategic partnership in UAE for Umami Burger, its leading premium burger brand, and is in active discussions to launch Umami in Qatar and Bahrain.

sbe's hotel brands are also on the cusp of significant growth in the Middle East region, whose momentum began with the October 2017 debut of the highly-anticipated Mondrian Doha. Boasting exceptional designs by Marcel Wanders, Mondrian Doha features eight culinary and entertainment venues, including Magnolia Bakery, Morimoto and CUT by Wolfgang Puck. Next, sbe has plans to open Delano Dubai in late 2018 with Mondrian Dubai and SLS Doha following in 2019, and Hyde Doha in 2020.

Cleo The Avenues is open 11 am to 11 pm on weekdays and 11am to midnight on weekends, and is located at The Forum, The Avenues.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with The Yucaipa Companies and Cain International (formerly Cain Hoy), sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio featuring 23 world-class lifestyle hotel properties in 9 attractive gateway markets and 134 global world-renowned hotel, entertainment and food & beverage outlets. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, The Bazaar by José Andrés, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Leynia by Chef José Icardi, Umami Burger, Hyde Lounge, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. More information about sbe can be obtained at sbe.com.

