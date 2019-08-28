sbe To Expand West Coast Office In Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe , the leading international lifestyle hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning venues, announces the expansion of its Los Angeles offices in August 2019 to accommodate the rapid growth of its Disruptive Group and Dakota Development divisions. The new sbe office will be located in the technology and entertainment hub of Beverly Hills, on Alden Drive. sbe's neighboring buildings are host to the likes of Google, Live Nation, Amazon, YouTube and more.

This location follows the New York corporate headquarter's move to Soho, Manhattan in November 2018 which serves as the home base for the accounting, branding, communication, legal, finance and business development sectors of the company and functions as the strategic office to support the relationship with AccorHotels as well as all owners and partners. sbe will maintain its office in Miami, which focuses on hotel operations, marketing, and IT, and house sbe's global call center and its office in Las Vegas, where the Nightlife Team operates. sbe's London office oversees operations over sbe locations in Europe and the Middle East as well as business development. This announcement comes on the heels of the opening of sbe's office in Singapore, which focuses on design and construction development under the direction of Dakota Development, based in Los Angeles.

As the West Coast base to Disruptive Group, the office will serve as home to the fully-equipped Culinary Lab where Chief Culinary Officer Martin Heierling and his talented team will continue innovation for the culinary concepts across the portfolio and focus on Quick Service Restaurant Initiatives.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe states: "I am thrilled to establish our new Los Angeles office in the prestigious city of Beverly Hills where I grew up and went to school. I want to thank Mayor John Mirisch and council member Lilli Bosse for their tireless efforts in improving the city of Beverly Hills, making the move a natural next step for my lifestyle hospitality company and our continued growth. This move comes as a result of the ongoing expansion of our brands, Disruptive Group and Dakota Development, and home to sbe's Culinary Innovation Lab – where our culinary team will continue to develop new menus and concepts for the evolving palate of the sbe guest."

"sbe continues to develop exceptional brands and outstanding experiences," said Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch. "We are delighted they have chosen to call Beverly Hills home."

Council Member and two-time Mayor of Beverly Hills Lili Bosse states: "sbe has grown tremendously over the last few years under the leadership of its Founder and CEO, Sam Nazarian who is a dear friend of mine and the city of Beverly Hills. We are so proud to have another global company bringing its office to our city."

The two story deco-style office with an open mezzanine was built by Los Angeles architect Henry L. Gogerty in the 1930's. Dakota Development, sbe's award-winning international real estate development subsidiary headed by President Joe Faust, is responsible for the development of over $4 billion in global projects. The Dakota Development team conceptualized the open space, giving it an industrial aesthetic with oak flooring and exposed walls with trusses. The Dakota team is responsible for numerous projects including all SLS Hotels with properties in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, South Beach, Brickell and Baha Mar, all Katsuya restaurants including Brentwood, Hollywood, Dubai, and nightlife concepts including but not limited to Nightingale, Hyde, Doheny Room and S Bar.

The city of Beverly Hills has made an incredible investment in the last few years to welcome more businesses by providing tremendous upgrades to infrastructure and technology, all the while ensuring these changes will improve the quality of life for residents with sustainability in mind.

In addition to the Culinary Lab, sbe is partnering with Sprint Corporation to outfit the new office with state of the art technologies and solutions including high speed wireless connectivity and a Cloud-based telecommunications platform with their partner Dialpad. The office also features sbe partner LG's latest technologically advanced displays and OLED TV, one of the thinnest screens on the market.

As an ongoing creative partner, internationally acclaimed artist Ara Starck has been commissioned by sbe to produce a custom mural installation unique to the space. Starck has worked with sbe on several installations at SLS and Delano South Beach, Mondrian Park Avenue, New York and Katsuya in Hollywood, LA.

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

