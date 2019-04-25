sbe Welcomes Kevin Rohani as Vice President within sbe's Luxury Lifestyle Hospitality Development Team

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe states: "I am very happy to welcome back Kevin Rohani to sbe as part of our development team. Hiring Kevin is an important piece of continued growth in our development team, especially now as we focus on accelerating our global expansion with our partner Accor. Kevin brings incredible experience, an impressive array of industry contacts and an amazing passion and energy to the team."

Kevin Rohani, Vice President of Development for sbe states: "This is a homecoming for me, as returning to sbe has been a goal of mine for many years. With the recent Accor partnership, the continued momentum within Disruptive Restaurant Group, as well as the incredible global traction of sbe's brands, I can't imagine a better time to be re-joining sbe."

Rohani started his career in hospitality with sbe back in 2010, where he focused on hotel operations and development aiding in the opening of SLS Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and SLS Hotel South Beach among other projects. He has experience in portfolio expansion, hotel operations, development, design and architecture. Rohani most recently served as Vice President of Development at Dream Hotel Group focusing on global hotel opportunities in Europe, Central America, Canada and the USA. Rohani resides in LA and will work closely with the sbe and Accor teams internationally.

This hire follows sbe's announcement of the debut of the first SLS Hotel & Residences in Dubai and the announcement of Temple Detroit to open in 2020 as a part of sbe's exciting new collection of iconic properties, The House of Originals. Kevin will also be supporting sbe's residential platform with 1,300 branded residential units sold to date, valued at $2 billion, with another $2 billion in the pipeline.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with AccorHotels, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

