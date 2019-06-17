sbe's Global Award-Winning Culinary Concept, Cleo Mediterráneo, Continues Growth Re-Opening Original Location In Los Angeles At Exclusive h Club

This outpost joins the existing Cleo locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, The Bahamas, New York and Kuwait City. The restaurant will feature Cleo's signature Mediterranean mezze style menu with an emphasis on fresh seafood-focused dishes and full raw bar to select from, creating an entirely new dining experience for guests. Designed by Dakota Development, a division of sbe led by President Joe Faust, the restaurant seats 120 guests. The decor emulates iconic Mediterranean design with rich velvet and jewel tone colors, lush tapestries and statement fixtures along with mixed metals and marble to create a vibrant and alluring space.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe states: "We are thrilled to re-open Cleo in its original location and to partner with our friends at h Club. Cleo is one of our global brands with tremendous growth not only in the U.S. market but throughout Europe and the Middle East opening soon in key global capital as London and Paris."

Michael Berg, Chief Marketing Officer of h Club states: "We are not only excited to be working with sbe in re-launching their new concept of Cleo at h Club, but we are delighted in being able to bring back their critically acclaimed, award-winning unique dining experience to the creative corridor of Hollywood & Vine for the public to experience."

Martin Heierling, Chief Culinary Officer of sbe states: "Re-opening this original Cleo location marks the launch of an evolved version of the original Cleo menu. We are focusing more on the Mediterranean seafood space and a new plant-based mezze section of the menu, while still holding onto all the guest favorites and classic Cleo dishes like the dips, spicy cigars, and the brussels sprouts. We are paying tribute to the classics, all the while evolving the menu to be more seafood centric. We are working with our fish monger Patty Glennon and with California family farms to source sustainably raised seafood and organic and naturally based produce."

Cleo is a marquee culinary brand for sbe, with 7 existing international locations, and continuing to grow with nearly 10 locations in the pipeline for expansion globally to London, Paris, and the Middle East. Cleo's evolution is a very important portion of sbe's recent and upcoming growth overall, boasting an expansive global portfolio of 174 award-winning restaurants, mixology concepts, hotels and residences with over 300 more in the pipeline for the next 5 years.

Cleo Hollywood's menu includes a range of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan-friendly options using locally sourced ingredients that are organic and sustainable to reaffirm Cleo's continuous dedication to responsible farming. The menu will feature an eclectic selection of shared-plates including fresh meats, seafood and vegetables, delicious salads, house-baked Jou Jou breads, and a delectable raw bar. Signature dishes include Turkish Güveç Baked Shrimp and Crab Haloumi Hotpot; Squid Ink Paella Garlic Aioli, Smoked Paprika, Crusty Bread; and a selection of sustainable Whole Fish to choose from. Complementing the cuisine, Cleo's beverage program will offer uniquely hand-crafted cocktails alongside a highly curated wine list. The cocktail menu has been revisited and elevated to bring the freshest ideas in mixology. Additionally, we are launching an amazing pre-theater menu for the theatergoers.

Cleo Mediterráneo is an acclaimed culinary concept from sbe's world-renowned Disruptive Group, joined by Katsuya, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna, Leynia and Diez y Seis. Cleo Mediterráneo Hollywood is located at 1717 Vine Street. For reservations, call 323-962-1711 or book via OpenTable https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/cleo. For more information on Cleo visit www.cleorestaurant.com or follow @cleorestaurant or #cleorestaurant on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with AccorHotels, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

About h Club

h Club – the creatively minded social club from the late Paul G. Allen, global philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, and musician Dave Stewart – debuted its first U.S outpost earlier this year with the opening of h club Los Angeles in Hollywood. Originally founded in London in 2004, the West Coast iteration carries forward the ethos of its founding location, while also embracing a uniquely Southern California spirit. The Club provides a shared space in which members from a diverse array of backgrounds – from arts and entertainment to sports, fashion, technology, and philanthropy – come together to connect, collaborate, and create.

With an emphasis on robust amenities designed to encourage and inspire creators, h Club offers five stories of social space, including multiple dining, coworking and lounge destinations. Throughout the space, h Club features a thoughtfully curated art collection developed by h Club Art Curator Ali Hillman, featuring many Los Angeles and international artists including Gina Osterloh, Aaron Sandes, and Anja Niemi, with rotating original works from both established and emerging artists. Follow h Club on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

