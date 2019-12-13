sbe's Iconic Hudson Hotel Makes Its First International Debut In Toronto

"I am very proud to see the iconic Hudson Hotel take its legacy outside of New York in the cosmopolitan city of Toronto," said sbe Founder & CEO Sam Nazarian . "This marks the beginning of the Hudson brand's global expansion and continuation of its innovation and well-known fame. We couldn't be prouder to work with Lamb Development Corp and IE Hospitality, the most respected and well-known industry leaders, on this project and appreciate the trust they've put in sbe to bring one of the hospitality world's true originals to Toronto."

"This development will continue to showcase Toronto as a world-class city, boasting some of the best hotels globally. The Hudson Toronto will undertake to attract more tourism, economic development and culinary expertise to Toronto's growing King West neighbourhood while also becoming a premiere destination for locals," said AJ Manji, Managing Director of IE Hospitality.

"This hotel is going to be fantastic. Architecturally it is stunning. It is a 146 room standalone hotel i.e., no condos, so we will be focused 100% on hotel guests. Our rooftop bar/restaurant overlooks the park and the skyline. It's going to be a hot ticket," said Brad J. Lamb, Founder of Lamb Development Corp.

Located at 445 Adelaide St West, the hotel will be in the heart of Toronto's King West community and immediately adjacent to St. Andrews Park. There are potential city plans to expand the park into a giant green space and urban playground for all ages. Known as a hotspot for wellness, food and entertainment, King West is attracting a range of urbanites, businesses and innovative commercial projects.

The Design team, for the Hudson Toronto features some of the biggest names in architecture and design, including award-winning, internationally recognized lead architect Peter Clewes, architects Alliance.

Known for a deep commitment to city-building and sustainable growth that's evident in all his projects, Peter brings a unique, forward-looking perspective to shape the Hudson Toronto with a striking, culturally relevant design.

Leading the interior design will be one of Canada's most preeminent and recognized design studios, The Design Agency. The internationally celebrated agency brings decades of experience and design excellence to the project, with more than 20 years of projects taking shape throughout 26 cities and nine countries. The agency is tasked with creating special interior environments through unique narratives.

The Hudson is part of sbe's collection of luxury boutique hotels, the House of Originals, which consists of trailblazing properties that have set a standard for hospitality and experience that makes each hotel iconic in its own right. For every hotel in this collection, there is an undying spirit and promise of originality. Other House of Originals properties include the Sanderson and St. Martins Lane in London, 10 Karaköy in Istanbul, and the Shore Club in Miami Beach.

The Hudson Toronto is an integral part of sbe's global expansion plan across all sbe hotel brands from SLS, Delano, The House of Originals, Mondrian and Hyde, in key global cities from Paris to Dubai and Buenos Aires to Mexico City, to mention a few.

The project is subject to municipal approvals with hearings scheduled for Spring 2020.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com .

About Lamb Development Corp

Lamb Development Corp. (LDC) was founded in 2001 by Toronto's top condominium broker Brad J. Lamb to directly participate in the development of stylish, urban condominium projects. At that time, with over 13 years of experience in consulting, marketing, and the selling of more than 100 of Toronto's most innovative and exciting projects, Mr. Lamb wanted to bring something different to the development world. Since then, he has done just that; completing 19 developments, approximately 3400 suites for over $1.5B. Currently, Lamb Development Corp has three projects under construction, almost 800 suites for a value of $360 Million. Lamb Development Corp. is in design development on a further 15 projects in Toronto and the GTA with a value of $2.4 Billion.

Lamb Development Corp. has become one of the country's busiest development companies, with each project pioneering up-and-coming locations and delivering a stylish, urban solution to each property. Completed projects in Toronto and Ottawa are some of the hippest, most contemporary buildings in those cities. Lamb Development Corp specializes in urban projects offering high design and spectacular architecture.

About Impact Equity and IE Hospitality

IE Hospitality is the hospitality division of Impact Equity. Founded in 2015 Impact Equity, began with the vision to transform the landscape of communities in a long lasting impactful way through investing in commercial properties centered in and around Toronto's urban core.

Their portfolio of world class, retail-oriented properties has been strategically acquired by investing in pre-construction, allowing for the hand in hand collaboration with Industry leading developers such as Lamb development Corp, along with architects, and engineers to create efficient, functional, and character driven spaces.

IE Hospitality is new division developing lifestyle hotels, that are catered for the next generation of entrepreneurs and creative minds.

The core values of IE hospitality revolve around delivering design forward concepts focused on service and delivering memorable guest experiences.

To learn more, visit http://impactequity.ca

