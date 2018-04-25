sbe's Katsuya and Umami Burger to Expand into Mexico with 40+ Venues

Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe, said: "Mexico is a key market for us and we're proud to work with our incredible partners at Gin Dinar to introduce these lifestyle brands to the region for the first time ever. This is a major announcement for sbe and subsidiary Disruptive Group that emphasizes our growth globally across all arms of the business. After the success that the Umami Burger and Katsuya brands have seen in the US and with their first international ventures in Japan, The Bahamas and the Middle East, we are thrilled to continue the momentum."

"We are very excited about our licensing partnership with sbe. We believe that both brands will be a resounding success in Mexico as there is a market niche looking for refreshing and innovative options such as Katsuya and Umami. In the same way we are excited to have a relationship with a company such as sbe with which we feel closely linked in terms of its principles, mission and values. These brands are ideal for the portfolio of our company," said Raul Manuel Beyruti Sanchez, from Gin Dinar and president of GIN Group.

Disruptive Group, whose portfolio also includes internationally acclaimed restaurants The Bazaar by José Andrés, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, and Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, confirmed that 4 Umami Burgers and 2 Katsuya outposts will open in Mexico City in 2018. This is a multi-agreement franchising deal with restaurants located in new standalone units, as opposed to inside of existing sbe hotels and residences.

These openings are the first of 60+ Umami Burgers and Katsuya restaurants set to open in the coming years, as Disruptive Group looks to secure franchise agreements with qualified multi-unit operators in major metropolitan areas around the world that leverage sbe's current growing footprint while expanding into desirable locations.

As well as expansion into Mexico, Umami Burger, with 22 locations currently, is experiencing an unprecedented level of growth across the globe with restaurants planned in the UAE and Qatar, as well as 10+ further sites in Japan. sbe is also in talks to bring Umami Burger to other markets around the world, with conversations progressing well with franchise partners in South Korea, Brazil, Portugal, Malaysia, and Turkey. This news comes on the heels of another major announcement for the premium burger brand, who just released three exclusive menu items in partnership with Impossible Foods, the makers of the innovative plant-based Impossible Burger. For a limited time, all US-based Umami Burgers will offer the new Impossible Classic along with two first-ever vegan options, Impossible VBQ and Impossible Trufflemaker, making Umami Impossible Foods' largest retail partner.

sbe's Katsuya by Master Chef Katsuya Uechi, brings a fresh, modern take to Japanese classics mixed with sleek and sultry interiors. With 13 locations worldwide designed by icon Philippe Starck, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, South Beach, Baha Mar, Dubai, Manama, and Kuwait City, Katsuya's trademark award-winning cuisine and bold design has created an international empire. sbe has seen success with 6 Katsuyas throughout the Middle East with partner M.H. Alshaya, with an additional 5 more in the pipeline for the region. The fourteenth Katsuya outpost is set to open at the highly-anticipated SLS LUX Brickell in Miami in Summer 2018, with interiors by design duo Yabu Pushelberg.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with The Yucaipa Companies and Cain International (formerly Cain Hoy), sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 28 hotels and over 130 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2018. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, The Bazaar by José Andrés, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Leynia by Chef José Icardi, Umami Burger, Hyde Lounge, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, watch sbe's #thisisbeyond video and visit sbe.com

About Disruptive Group

Disruptive Restaurant Group is the leading restaurant company devoted to the development of visionary concepts and award-winning culinary experiences. A subsidiary of leading lifestyle hospitality company, sbe, Disruptive Restaurant Group incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands. The company's critically-acclaimed restaurants include Katsuya, Cleo, The Bazaar by José Andrés, Hyde Kitchen + Cocktails, and Umami. For more details, please visit sbe.com/restaurants.

About Gin Dinar

Gin Dinar is a company in Mexico focused on hospitality and development business that currently has 70+ company-owned restaurants through GIN Group.

Media Contact:

Jenna Heinz

Director of Communications

press@sbe.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sbes-katsuya-and-umami-burger-to-expand-into-mexico-with-40-venues-300636373.html

SOURCE sbe

Related Links

http://www.sbe.com

