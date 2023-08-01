SBI AGAIN RECOGNIZED AS A CONSULTING MAGAZINE BEST FIRM TO WORK FOR

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory, has been recognized by ALM Consulting Magazine on its list of Best Firms to Work For 2023. SBI was named as one of the winners in the Best Small Firms to Work For category, which comprises firms with 20 to 250 billable consultants.

Consulting Magazine has presented the award to top consulting firms annually for more than 20 years, based on survey results from 12,000 to 15,000 respondents across over 300 consulting firms. In its description of the award, Consulting Magazine acknowledges workplace satisfaction as a critical factor to both the success of a company and the health and welfare of the people who make it function.

"Creating and maintaining a positive environment for our SBIers has always been important as we've built and grown the firm, and this award reflects our entire team. By receiving this recognition for the second year in a row the team's work is validated," said SBI CEO, Mike Hoffman. "This award is especially valuable to me, because at the end of a career when we reflect on the best places we have worked, it's never the benefits or the pay, but rather the memories of the great people."

"Competition for human capital in today's competitive marketplace makes it more important to invest resources and technology to ensure attractive and highly fulfilling work environments," it reads. "Consulting Magazine believes showcasing the efforts companies invest to ensure the happiness, engagement and professional fulfillment of their greatest asset inspires others to do the same."

Surveys to each participating firm's consultants cover six areas of employee satisfaction: Culture, Career Development, Work/Life Balance, Client Engagement, Compensation & Benefits, and Firm Leadership. Scores are measured against all qualifying firms and ranked accordingly.

SBI is a Growth Advisory offering collaborative consulting, advisory services, the world's most comprehensive set of go-to-market benchmark data, and custom sales training. Our team of strategic implementers has owned and operated the marketing and sales functions at the world's most successful growth companies. Our approach is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey. Working as an extension of our client's teams, SBI applied relevant data and insights to deliver impactful strategies that generate significant ongoing top-line growth. Visit www.sbigrowth.com to see open positions.

