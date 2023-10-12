SBI Appoints Alicia Lee as Chief Consulting Officer

News provided by

SBI Growth

12 Oct, 2023, 10:59 ET

Lee, a 22-year consulting and executive leadership veteran, will help scale consulting delivery excellence

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, the Go-to-Market (GTM) Growth Advisory, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alicia Lee as the new Chief Consulting Officer at SBI. Lee brings a wealth of experience and expertise in her new role, which will be instrumental in elevating the consulting delivery organization at SBI.

Continue Reading
Alicia Lee, SBI Chief Consulting Officer
Alicia Lee, SBI Chief Consulting Officer

Effective Monday, October 9, 2023, Lee joins SBI with a long and accomplished career that includes 22 years of experience in leading executive roles in consulting. She has deep expertise in growing consulting businesses while working collaboratively across different lines of business, making her the top choice to bring innovative new best practices to SBI.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alicia to SBI as our new Chief Consulting Officer," said Mike Hoffman, CEO of SBI. "Her remarkable track record in the consulting realm, combined with her proven ability to foster growth and collaboration across diverse lines of business, makes her an invaluable addition to our team. Her appointment represents our commitment to scaling our growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Besides consulting, Lee brings with her a wealth of experience from working in areas such as product management as well as business process optimization. She also founded her own consulting firm for professional services.

"I am honored to be joining SBI, a company known for its dedication to excellence and innovation," said Lee, "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at SBI to further elevate our consulting services and contribute to the growth of the organization."

Lee was previously the Chief Consulting Officer at Forrester, where she oversaw consulting and advisory services. Her leadership was instrumental in championing the impact of Consulting services on connected customer experiences, research retention, and organizational growth. During her tenure at Cognizant, Lee played a key role in shaping the practice's five-year strategy, market positioning, and brand development, while also managing intermediary relationships, competitive positioning, and corporate development efforts.

Over the coming weeks and months, SBI looks forward to sharing more insights into Lee's vision and plans for the consulting delivery organization and how her expertise will benefit clients and partners alike.

About SBI

SBI is a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory offering collaborative consulting, advisory services, and the world's most comprehensive set of go-to-market benchmark data. Our team of strategic implementers have owned and operated the marketing and sales functions at the world's most successful growth companies. Our approach is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey. Working as an extension of our clients' teams, SBI applies relevant data and insights to deliver impactful strategies that generate significant ongoing top-line growth. Visit www.sbigrowth.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Amy Lummus, [email protected]

SOURCE SBI Growth

Also from this source

SBI Elevates Commercial Excellence with Expanded Commercial Productivity Practice

SBI Elevates Commercial Excellence with Expanded Commercial Productivity Practice

SBI, the Go-to-Market Growth Advisory, is pleased to announce the expansion of its commercial productivity practices with new technology-driven...
SBI AGAIN RECOGNIZED AS A CONSULTING MAGAZINE BEST FIRM TO WORK FOR

SBI AGAIN RECOGNIZED AS A CONSULTING MAGAZINE BEST FIRM TO WORK FOR

SBI, a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory, has been recognized by ALM Consulting Magazine on its list of Best Firms to Work For 2023. SBI was named as one...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.