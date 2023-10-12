SBI Appoints Alicia Lee as Chief Consulting Officer

Lee, a 22-year consulting and executive leadership veteran, will help scale consulting delivery excellence

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, the Go-to-Market (GTM) Growth Advisory, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alicia Lee as the new Chief Consulting Officer at SBI. Lee brings a wealth of experience and expertise in her new role, which will be instrumental in elevating the consulting delivery organization at SBI.

Alicia Lee, SBI Chief Consulting Officer

Effective Monday, October 9, 2023, Lee joins SBI with a long and accomplished career that includes 22 years of experience in leading executive roles in consulting. She has deep expertise in growing consulting businesses while working collaboratively across different lines of business, making her the top choice to bring innovative new best practices to SBI.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alicia to SBI as our new Chief Consulting Officer," said Mike Hoffman, CEO of SBI. "Her remarkable track record in the consulting realm, combined with her proven ability to foster growth and collaboration across diverse lines of business, makes her an invaluable addition to our team. Her appointment represents our commitment to scaling our growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Besides consulting, Lee brings with her a wealth of experience from working in areas such as product management as well as business process optimization. She also founded her own consulting firm for professional services.

"I am honored to be joining SBI, a company known for its dedication to excellence and innovation," said Lee, "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at SBI to further elevate our consulting services and contribute to the growth of the organization."

Lee was previously the Chief Consulting Officer at Forrester, where she oversaw consulting and advisory services. Her leadership was instrumental in championing the impact of Consulting services on connected customer experiences, research retention, and organizational growth. During her tenure at Cognizant, Lee played a key role in shaping the practice's five-year strategy, market positioning, and brand development, while also managing intermediary relationships, competitive positioning, and corporate development efforts.

Over the coming weeks and months, SBI looks forward to sharing more insights into Lee's vision and plans for the consulting delivery organization and how her expertise will benefit clients and partners alike.

