SBI Growth Acquires Price Intelligently from Paddle, Enhancing Pricing Strategy Offerings in a Post-Inflation Economy

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI Growth, the world's only end-to-end strategy and execution firm focused on go-to-market (GTM), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Price Intelligently from Paddle. This acquisition strengthens SBI's existing pricing practice by introducing advanced data analytics and insights, enabling clients to optimize their pricing strategies in the evolving post-inflation economy.

Price Intelligently, recognized for its innovative pricing methodologies and analytics, will seamlessly integrate into SBI's suite of consulting services. This integration not only enriches SBI's current offerings but also empowers clients to harness one of the most effective yet underappreciated growth levers: pricing. As we head into 2025, reviewing and optimizing pricing strategies is more critical than ever, providing businesses with the agility to adapt to changing market conditions.

"This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide best-in-class consulting services," said Michael Hoffman, CEO of SBI Growth. "With Price Intelligently's expertise, we can now offer more sophisticated, data-driven solutions tailored to the unique challenges our clients face, ensuring they achieve maximum value from their pricing strategies."

In addition to enhanced pricing capabilities, SBI will offer clients access to new tools and frameworks designed to analyze market dynamics, consumer behavior, and competitive positioning. These resources will enable clients to make informed pricing decisions that drive profitability and growth.

For Paddle, divesting Price Intelligently allows the company to focus on enhancing its core customer offerings. "We are confident in Price Intelligently's future with SBI Growth, where it can continue to thrive and innovate," said Jimmy Fitzgerald, CEO of Paddle. "This strategic decision allows us to sharpen our focus on delivering comprehensive solutions across billing and monetisation, metrics, and retention, helping our customers build companies that scale faster and more efficiently than ever before."

Both companies are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the high level of service and support that clients of Price Intelligently have come to expect. Integration teams have been working diligently for several weeks to ensure a smooth transition for clients. Paddle and SBI will build a strong go-to-market relationship, and jointly serve clients that benefit from the combined value.

For more information about SBI Growth and its expanded offerings following this acquisition, please visit www.sbigrowth.com.

About SBI Growth

SBI is the world's leading go-to-market strategy and execution firm specializing in accelerating profitable growth for businesses. Leveraging a blend of data-driven insights and practical, hands-on experience, SBI delivers end-to-end solutions tailored to clients' unique challenges. Its approach focuses on aligning commercial strategy with best-in-class execution, enabling organizations to optimize performance and drive sustainable growth. From strategy development to execution at speed, SBI partners with commercial leaders to ensure alignment and success, positioning companies for long-term value creation.

About Paddle

Paddle, the payments infrastructure provider for software companies, powers hyper-scale growth across acquisition, renewals and expansion. With Paddle, companies are finally able to transform their payments infrastructure into a strategic growth lever to respond faster and more precisely to every growth opportunity. Paddle has 300 employees serving over 3,500 software sellers in 245 countries and territories globally. Backed by investors including KKR, FTV Capital, Kindred, Notion, and 83North, Paddle aims to define the next wave of B2B SaaS leaders. Visit www.paddle.com or www.twitter.com/PaddleHQ for more information.

