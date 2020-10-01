SBS Explores Refinancing Opportunities

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (the "Company" or "SBS") (OTCQB: SBSAA) ") regularly evaluates market conditions, its liquidity profile, and various financing, refinancing and other alternatives for opportunities to enhance and deleverage its capital structure. In connection therewith, the Company intends to engage with certain existing and prospective lenders with respect to one or more potential refinancing transaction alternatives. Although the Company is actively pursuing opportunities to improve its capital structure, some or all of such alternatives may not be available to the Company or announced in the foreseeable future or at all. The Company will provide certain existing and prospective lenders with a presentation that can also be accessed on the Company's website at http://www.spanishbroadcasting.com/webcasts-presentations.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres, including the global leader in Hispanic radio, WSKQ-FM in New York City. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 300 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including La Musica, a mobile app providing Latino-themed audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SBS' actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations. "Forward-looking" statements, as such term is defined by the Securities Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases, represent our expectations or beliefs, including, but not limited to, statements concerning our operations, economic performance, financial condition, our ability to obtain and consummate the financing transactions as well as consummate the recapitalization transaction described herein, growth and acquisition strategies, investments and future operational plans. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "seek," "plan," "predict," "project," "could," "estimate," "might," "continue," "seeking" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements, by their nature, involve substantial risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. All forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and risk factors and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Contacts:

Analysts and Investors José I. Molina Chief Financial Officer (305) 441-6901 Analysts, Investors or Media Brad Edwards The Plunkett Group (212) 739-6740 Legal Brad Eric Scheler, Esq. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP (212) 859-8019

