Storable Marine's Daniel Cohen and Caleb Scillian Honored with 2025 Docks Expo Young Leader Awards

Two Members of Storable Marine Team Recognized for Driving Innovation and Modernizing Marine Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storable Marine , the leading specialty property management software provider, today announced that Daniel Cohen, Enterprise Sales Lead, and Caleb Scillian, Product Owner for its Marine division, have been named recipients of the prestigious 2025 Docks Expo & Marina Conference Young Leader Awards . The duo will be honored at an awards ceremony during Docks2025, taking place December 2-4 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Young Leader Award recognizes emerging professionals who demonstrate exceptional contributions to the marine industry through innovation, leadership, and commitment to advancing the sector. This year's selection was highly competitive, with a record number of nominations submitted to the Docks Expo selection committee.

"Daniel and Caleb exemplify the next generation of industry leadership," said Chris Edwards, General Manager of Storable Marine. "Their combined expertise—Daniel's dedication to empowering operators with technology and education, and Caleb's hands-on approach to solving real operational challenges—truly reflects our mission to transform marine property management. We're incredibly proud to see their contributions recognized by the industry."

Caleb Scillian leverages firsthand experience, including five years as a marina operator, to understand operational challenges, driving product improvements that enhance efficiency, safety, and profitability. By connecting operators with product and experience teams, Caleb ensures Storable Marine's solutions, including Storable Molo and Storable Rentals , evolve to meet real-world needs. His creative, scalable solutions streamline operations and improve the customer experience across the sector.

Daniel Cohen has been instrumental in advancing digital adoption and education in the marine industry, helping hundreds of operators embrace modern tools that make day-to-day work easier and more connected. Beyond his role, Daniel contributes free educational resources, training materials, and data presentations to empower operators and elevate industry best practices.

"This recognition validates our team's commitment to not just serving the marine industry, but actively advancing it," said Edwards. "Daniel and Caleb's work demonstrates that true leadership combines hands-on knowledge, strategic thinking, and a genuine focus on helping operators succeed. They're helping modernize marine operations and technology adoption in ways that create long-term value for the industry as a whole."

The event brings together marina operators, industry suppliers, and thought leaders to explore innovations shaping the future of marina management.

For more information about Storable Marine's solutions, visit www.storablemarine.com .

About Storable Marine

At Storable, we're redefining property management for specialty real estate. Tailored for the marine industry, Storable Marine empowers marinas, boat clubs, service operators, and rental operations with the industry's most comprehensive technology platform. Our solutions span management software, service management, rental tools, websites, payments, and more to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and maximize revenue. Explore our platform solutions at www.storablemarine.com .

About The DOCKS Expo & Marina Conference

‍The DOCKS Expo & Marina Conference is an annual marina trade show that connects marina, boatyard, and private dock owners and operators with the latest training, products, and services. Industry professionals can expect over 175+ marina-focused exhibitors, twenty industry-sourced and expertly curated education sessions, and hours of exclusive networking events. The DOCKS Expo is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

