Storable Unifies Marine Software Solutions Under New Storable Marine Brand

Rebrand Brings Clarity to Operators While Maintaining the Specialized Tools and Support They Trust

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storable , the leading specialty property management software provider, today announced the unification of its marine software solutions and services under a new brand: Storable Marine. The move brings together Molo marine management and service software, and Stellar rental management platform as Storable Molo and Storable Rentals, respectively.

With the introduction of Storable Marine, the company brings together its Molo and Stellar acquisitions—completed in August 2021 and October 2022, respectively—to create a unified brand offering marine and rental businesses a comprehensive, purpose-built technology ecosystem.

The rebrand delivers clarity and consistency to marine operators managing everything from slip and service operations to rental fleets, while the software, support teams, and workflows operators rely on remain unchanged.

"This rebrand is about taking everything operators know and love about Molo and Stellar and building something even stronger," said Chris Edwards, General Manager of Storable Marine. "We're creating a simplified – and unified – experience that makes it easier for marine operators to understand our full suite of offerings while maintaining the powerful, specialized tools they've come to trust."

Multiple Solutions, One Ecosystem

Under the Storable Marine umbrella, operators will find:

– The comprehensive marina management and service platform delivering slip management, service management, billing, customer records, and integrated rental capabilities in one streamlined solution. Rentals – A dedicated and integrated rental management solution for rental operators.

Operators using either solution will continue working with the same support teams, accessing the same features, and following the same workflows, with no changes to pricing, login credentials, or platform functionality.

"Our marine operators are navigating an industry in transformation, from evolving customer expectations to new business models like rentals," Chris Edwards added. "By unifying under Storable Marine, we're able to deliver greater resources, clearer communication, and a more integrated approach while keeping the specialized expertise that makes these platforms best-in-class."

The transition includes a new digital home at storablemarine.com, where operators can access product information, support resources, and industry insights. Current users will be notified directly with additional details about the rebrand and any visual changes in the coming weeks.

For more information about Storable Marine and its solutions, visit w ww.storablemarine.com .

About Storable Marine

At Storable, we're redefining property management for specialty real estate. Tailored for the marine industry, Storable Marine empowers marinas, boat clubs and rental operations with the industry's most comprehensive technology platform. Our solutions span management software, service management, rental tools, websites, payments, and more to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and maximize revenue. Explore our platform solutions at www.storablemarine.com .

