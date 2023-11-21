Scala Data Centers announces new issuance of green debentures worth US$ 215 million

The amount will be directed toward the construction of new data centers dedicated to the Hyperscale market, which operate with 100% renewable energy, maximum energy efficiency, and carbon neutrality

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, a Latin American sustainable data center platform leader in the Hyperscale market, announces a new issuance of green debentures worth US$ 215 million, maturing in six years. The transaction represents the second largest issuance of its type carried out by the data center sector in Brazil, only behind Scala itself, reflecting the company's non-negotiable commitment to sustainability and the growth of highly efficient, scalable, and long-term digital infrastructure.

The funds from these debentures will be allocated to the construction of data centers in Brazil, catering to Hyperscale customers to address the increasing demand for cloud services. The company's new IT infrastructures will be built with maximum energy efficiency, an average annual PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness, an index that measures energy efficiency) of less than 1.45. The strategy includes 100% of data centers powered by certified renewable energy, in a completely carbon-neutral operation, in line with Scala's portfolio.

"We will continue to innovate to meet the growing demands of the Hyperscale market through future-proof constructions, which means, those which already consider the increase in densities per rack without interruptions in the production environment. These infrastructures combine flexibility and innovation to accommodate emerging technologies and new workloads yet to come to the region," says Marcos Peigo, CEO and co-founder of Scala. Latin America is an expanding market, currently valued at US$ 5.51 billion and expected to reach US$ 8.81 billion by 2028, according to data from consultancy Arizton. "Our plan perfectly aligns with the trends and demands of the sector, positioning Scala ideally to capture the sustainable growth of the Hyperscale market," adds the executive.

Ana Romantini, VP of Finance at Scala, emphasizes the conduct of a highly structured process for the issuance, which included the participation of several banks. "Our request for proposals (RFP) attracted the participation of five financial institutions, generating offers of US$ 560 million. This success unequivocally reflects how the market has received the firm strategy of sustainable and long-term growth of Scala," she states.

Given the sustainable actions underway since its founding, Scala was able to issue green debentures instead of Sustainability-Linked Bonds (SLB), which are linked to future fulfillment. The company currently has a portfolio of data centers with the lowest PUE in Latin America and operates with carbon neutrality, in addition to professional and educational qualification initiatives in the communities where it operates.

Scala's second issuance of green debentures had Bradesco BBI as lead coordinator, along with the UBS BB as coordinator. The operation was issued in Brazilian Reais with a swap for US Dollars, to maintain the debt issuance in the same currency as the contracts established between the company and its clients – a protection against possible exchange rate fluctuations.

In December 2022, the company carried out its first issue of green debentures worth R$ 2 billion, which were used as part of the resources to finance the company's expansion plan. At the time, the operation was classified as the largest ever carried out in Brazil and the first of its kind in the data center sector in the country.

Scala Data Centers is the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market. Headquartered in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of over 950 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to providing exceptional quality colocation services to hyperscale clients, cloud-based software and service providers, and large enterprises. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each client in the construction of the latest generation data centers, with high availability, the best energy efficiency rates, and superior density. All this allied to the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

