Scala Data Centers Inaugurates Phase 2 of Tamboré Campus with Governor Tarcísio de Freitas Present, Committing $1.13 Billion

BARUERI, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with the Governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, Scala Data Centers, the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market, inaugurated Phase 2 of its Tamboré Campus, the largest in Latin America, on Wednesday. More than 1,500 professionals, including Scala employees and third parties, attended the event.

The second phase will have 158 MW of IT capacity, featuring two buildings already in operation, SGRUTB08 and SGRUTB12, which currently serve two Hyperscale clients. Additionally, it will involve a substation and three buildings under construction—SGRUTB09, SGRUTB10, and SGRUTB67—with anchor clients already secured and expected to become operational in 2025. The committed investment for this phase is R$ 6.2 billion (US$ 1.13 billion), which exceeds the total planned investment for the construction of the Santos-Guarujá Tunnel (R$ 5.8 billion, US$ 1.06 billion). Combined with the investment already made in Phase 1, Scala's total investment in this campus exceeds R$ 10 billion (US$ 1,82 billion).

Located along the margins of the Rodoanel in a hyperconnected area of Greater São Paulo, the campus is already the largest in Latin America regarding projected power capacity. With the completion of Phase 2, Scala's Tamboré Campus will have six data centers in operation and another four under construction, totaling more than 200 MW. Once fully completed, the campus will feature 17 buildings and three power substations, making it one of the ten largest in the world, with a total capacity of 600 MW, equivalent to the energy consumption of Brasília.

Scala is also developing a project to improve urban mobility, which includes integrating with the surrounding community and expanding fiber and energy routes. This expansion not only reinforces Scala's mission to enable the future of Latin America but also reaffirms its commitment to sharing the economic benefits of this growth with the communities around the campus. Additionally, Scala is implementing various social initiatives within the community, including workforce development and promoting social inclusion by creating twenty thousand direct and indirect jobs.

"This is only the beginning of what the country can achieve. The demand for data centers is growing seven to ten times with the rise of artificial intelligence, positioning us not only to serve the local market but also to export data center solutions, helping to solve global challenges, especially in North America. I am very proud to be in São Paulo, in Barueri, with this project, reaffirming our commitment to continue investing and enabling progress in our nation and the region," stated Marcos Peigo, CEO and co-founder of Scala, during the event.

"If we waste even a little time in this dynamic market, we will fall behind," warned Governor Tarcísio de Freitas. "We are witnessing the future here. The wealth of nations is no longer in metals, gold, or industry; today, it resides in data, in the knowledge economy. São Paulo has become a hub for this new economy, a hub of data centers. Scala's Tamboré Campus is a clear example of this. We are very happy with the leap we are making," he added.

Prepared for the Future

The project's strategy aligns with global projections for the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) market, which will attract about US$ 1.85 trillion by 2030. This investment will contribute to the potential GDP growth of Latin America by 5.4%, according to data from The Economist.

All the new buildings are designed to support AI/ML and accommodate high-density demands. With a FutureProof design, they allow for densities ranging from 24kW per rack up to 100kW per rack, utilizing liquid cooling technologies for heat dissipation.

Efficiency is crucial in this endeavor, with Scala committed to maintaining a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)—the energy efficiency index—below 1.4, the lowest in Latin America, while achieving a Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) of zero. Adopting 100% renewable energy sources further reinforces the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the leading sustainable data center platform in the Hyperscale market. Based in Brazil and backed by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of over 1,000 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to delivering exceptional colocation services for customers, cloud software, service providers, and large companies. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each client with high availability, high rate of energy efficiency, and very high density capable of supporting the AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning) workloads. All this is combined with best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program.

