Scala Data Centers Invests US$ 80 Million in the First Hyperscale Data Center in Tepotzotlán, Mexico

The HyperEdge data center SMEXTP01 will have a critical capacity of 7.9MW, with 5MW becoming available in Phase 1, reinforcing the company's strategy to enable new markets in Latin America for Hyperscale providers.

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market, is building its first data center in Mexico, SMEXTP01, with an initial investment of approximately US$ 80 million. The venture, located in the municipality of Tepotzotlán, about 25 miles from the country's capital in Mexico City (CDMX), will have an initial critical capacity of 5MW reinforcing Scala's strategy of enabling new markets in Latin America to meet the massive demands being made by large cloud and content providers, known as Hyperscale.

Illustrative render of the HyperScale Data Center SMEXTP01, located in Tepotzotlán, Mexico.

Scala's new site is projected to begin operations in Q4 2023 and is already anchored by a large Hyperscale client. With 142,133 sqft (about 13.2 thousand square meters) of built area, SMEXTP01 HyperEdge data center will offer maximum customization and modularity and will be supplied with 100% renewable and certified energy, in line with the company's portfolio.

"This new project underscores our commitment to enabling new markets in Latin America, either in unexplored locations or in regions with data center presence, but still lacking a dedicated approach to large IT capacities that truly serve the Hyperscale segment," explains Marcos Peigo, CEO and Co-Founder at Scala. "We are proud to spearhead this expansion and create unique conditions for massive colocation clients in the region through innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainable technology," he adds.

Geographically, Mexico has a relevant and strategic position in the IT infrastructure segment. As the second largest data center and cloud market in Latin America, the country has robust growth rates of around 22% and 25% per year, respectively, and excellent connectivity infrastructure. Currently, there are 11 submarine cables connecting Mexico to the United States and the rest of the Americas. Alongside Chile, where Scala also operates and invests, Mexico is one of the only countries in the region that will have a direct connection via submarine cable to the Asian market. Scala's SMEXTP01 in Tepotzotlán city will uniquely bring together an ideal scenario for the hyperscale market - energy availability, connectivity, and proximity to a large consumer market for critical IT infrastructure.

In addition to the investment in SMEXTP01, Scala continues its accelerated expansion plan, with the construction of new sites at Tamboré Campus (São Paulo, Brazil), Porto Alegre city (Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil), Lampa (Chile), as well as advanced projects to implement other data centers in Fortaleza city (Ceará state, Brazil), Mexico and Colombia. Since the company's inception in 2020, Scala has invested more than R$ 8 billion (US$ 1,6 billion) in its projects in Latin America and expects to reach 500MW of distributed capacity over the next five years, in four countries in which it operates. In 2023, the company started operating three state-of-the-art data centers in Latin America, located in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), (13.2 MW of IT), Tamboré (Brazil) with 6MW of IT and Curauma (Chile) offering 5MW of IT.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market. Headquartered in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of over 800 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to providing exceptional quality colocation services to hyperscale clients, cloud-based software and service providers, and large enterprises. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each client in the construction of the latest generation data centers, with high availability, the best energy efficiency rates, and superior density. All this allied to the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

