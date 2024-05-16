Scala Data Centers Unveils 2023 Sustainability Report alongside Exclusive Sustainability Sponsorship at ITW 2024

SÃO PAULO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the Latin American sustainable data center platform leader in the hyperscale market, has again reaffirmed its dedication to driving environmental awareness within the industry. Today, Scala launches its 2023 Sustainability Report, which comes on the heels of accepting the exclusive role as the sole Sustainability Sponsor at the upcoming International Telecoms Week (ITW), the premier gathering of global executives in the digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Since beginning operations in 2020, Scala has been a carbon-neutral company operating with 100% of the power used in its operations coming from renewable sources, the first Latin American data center firm to achieve this status. The announcement of these two initiatives underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and its leadership in the industry.

"At Scala Data Centers, our mission is to propel Latin America forward sustainably, delivering value to our stakeholders while prioritizing the needs of our customers, employees, and the broader community," said Marcos Peigo, co-founder and CEO of Scala Data Centers." By releasing our annual sustainability report and partnering with one of the most influential telecom events worldwide, Scala keeps its promises and demonstrates that sustainability isn't just a concept at Scala—it's ingrained in us and drives our business forward."

Scala's 2023 Sustainability Report showcases the company's commitment to environmental stewardship and integrating this philosophy into all aspects of the company. The report details the company's journey as a leading sustainable data center platform, highlighting its innovative approach to enhancing hyperscale data center sustainability across the region. Scala's comprehensive sustainability initiatives include using 100% renewable and certified energy, advanced cooling systems that minimize water and energy usage, and a robust recycling program supporting a circular economy.

In just four years, Scala Data Centers has achieved remarkable milestones, including:

Operational DC Sites and Expansion : 12 operational sites, with additional sites under construction or development across strategic markets such as Chile , Brazil , Mexico , and Colombia . Scala has just announced the groundbreaking of a 560 MW power substation in São Paulo, the largest substation dedicated to a data center campus in Brazil .

: 12 operational sites, with additional sites under construction or development across strategic markets such as , , , and . Scala has just announced the groundbreaking of a 560 MW power substation in São Paulo, the largest substation dedicated to a data center campus in . IT Capacity : Over 80MW in current operational IT capacity, plus an additional 900MW under construction and planning, including 160MW already booked by hyperscale customers.

: Over 80MW in current operational IT capacity, plus an additional 900MW under construction and planning, including 160MW already booked by hyperscale customers. Investment Commitment : Over US$1.6 billion has been committed to the Brazilian 450MW IT Tamboré campus, the most significant data center campus in Latin America and among the top 10 globally. With expansion plans spanning all venues in the four Latin American countries Scala operates in, it aims to ramp up its data center launches and expansions to reach a total of US$2 billion by 2024 and 2025.

: Over has been committed to the Brazilian 450MW IT Tamboré campus, the most significant data center campus in and among the top 10 globally. With expansion plans spanning all venues in the four Latin American countries Scala operates in, it aims to ramp up its data center launches and expansions to reach a total of by 2024 and 2025. Green Energy Usage : 2900GWh of green energy secured to power Scala's data centers across Latin America through 2033, highlighting a prolonged dedication to sustainability.

: 2900GWh of green energy secured to power Scala's data centers across through 2033, highlighting a prolonged dedication to sustainability. Innovation in Hyperscale Market : Scala is pioneering the hyperscale market with tailored solutions, such as single-tenant buildings and modular infrastructure, that meet stringent quality standards in record time.

: Scala is pioneering the hyperscale market with tailored solutions, such as single-tenant buildings and modular infrastructure, that meet stringent quality standards in record time. FastDeploy Methodology : Scala's proprietary FastDeploy methodology cuts data center deployment time by up to 50%, enhancing Scala's market agility and responsiveness.

: Scala's proprietary FastDeploy methodology cuts data center deployment time by up to 50%, enhancing Scala's market agility and responsiveness. Future-proof design: All the new buildings showcase their FutureProof design, enabling densities ranging from 24kW per rack up to 100kW per rack with liquid cooling technologies. Prepared for AI/ML, they can support high-density and evolving demands.

Additionally, Scala's support of ITW as the sole Sustainability Sponsor accurately reflects the company's commitment to responsible, sustainability-first business practices. Through this sponsorship, Scala will be able to showcase innovative practices and technologies that significantly reduce the environmental impact of data center operations and assist in fostering a more eco-conscious event experience.

"Through operational efficiency, energy and water conservation, carbon footprint reduction, education investment, and a culture of integrity, we embody sustainability at our core," adds Christiana Weisshuhn, Senior Director of ESG and Communications at Scala. "Our sponsorship at ITW 2024 presents an opportunity to influence the global tech community and champion sustainable practices that pave the way to a greener future."

ITW takes place May 15-17 in National Harbor, Maryland. Throughout the event, Scala will engage in critical discussions and share successful strategies for sustainable infrastructure development. This involvement underscores Scala's commitment to setting new sustainability standards within the tech industry and advancing environmentally conscious operations.

Scala Data Centers is the leading sustainable data center platform in the Latin America hyperscale market. Based in Brazil and backed by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of over 1,000 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to delivering exceptional colocation services for Hyperscale customers, cloud software, service providers, and large companies. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each client in the construction of state-of-the-art data centers with high availability, high rate of energy efficiency, and very high density capable of supporting the AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning) workloads. All this is combined with best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program.

For more information, visit https://scaladatacenters.com/en/.

