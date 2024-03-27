Scale Computing and AI EdgeLabs Partner to Empower Enterprises With New Solution for Containerized Applications

Enterprises are able to now deploy and manage hundreds, thousands, and tens of thousands of sites with ease

INDIANAPOLIS, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, and AI EdgeLabs , a next-generation edge cybersecurity solution provider, today announced the partnership of Scale Computing Platform's (SC//Platform) highly available technology with AI EdgeLabs' security expertise. Together, Scale Computing and AI EdgeLabs create a secure edge computing platform that goes beyond conventional capabilities, providing real-time threat detection, continuous monitoring, high availability, and scalability with fleet management.

Combining the strengths of SC//Platform for edge computing and AI EdgeLabs' cutting-edge security solutions, the partnership provides a holistic approach to edge computing security that enables organizations to detect and respond to edge and connected IoT security threats in real time. Designed to meet the complex requirements of distributed enterprises, the solution offers ease of deployment and management, while ensuring the utmost security and performance for mission-critical containerized applications at the edge.

"We continue to see a growing demand for robust edge computing solutions. Our partnership with AI Edge Labs creates an unparalleled edge computing solution that seamlessly integrates the power of SC//Platform for edge computing with the advanced edge security capabilities of AI EdgeLabs," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "We understand how critical it is for IT leaders to be able to simply and securely manage their data at the edge. Together, we're proactively identifying and mitigating security risks, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of critical applications and the efficient management of distributed edge deployments, and bolstering overall security posture for enterprises."

SC//Platform provides a hyperconverged infrastructure that ensures optimal performance at the edge, running applications and processing data outside centralized data centers, at the edge of the network closest to where that data is created and utilized. By leveraging SC//Fleet Manager , users can centrally monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments with few or no on-site IT personnel.

AI EdgeLabs delivers robust cybersecurity through network visibility, early threat detection, and automated incident response in edge and on-prem environments. Providing advanced cybersecurity capabilities at every layer of the edge architecture, AI EdgeLabs leverages artificial intelligence and reinforcement learning models specifically tuned for resource-constrained environments, empowering businesses to maximize efficiency and performance even in challenging operational landscapes. The advantages of this approach are reduced latency, enhanced privacy, and security, providing resilience against network outages impacting the ability to detect cyber attacks through their offline capability making it ideally suited for distributed edge environments.

"Teaming up with Scale Computing marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize edge computing security. By merging the unparalleled power of SC//Platform with AI EdgeLabs' cutting-edge security solutions, we're paving the way for a new era of scalable and easy-to-manage autonomous edge cybersecurity. Our collaboration empowers organizations to not only simplify edge infrastructure management but also to fortify their defenses against evolving cyber threats in real-time effortlessly. Both Scale Computing and AI EdgeLabs have a common DNA and we are here to redefine the standards of security excellence and enable organizations to stay one step ahead of emerging threats," said Inna Ushakova, CEO of AI Edge Labs.

Key benefits include:

Powerful Cybersecurity: AI EdgeLabs provides robust cybersecurity measures, such as real-time threat detection, automated incident response, and protection against various threats, including malware, DDoS attacks, and other evolving security risks.

Early Threat Detection: AI EdgeLabs' early detection capabilities enable immediate response to ongoing attacks, minimizing potential damage and ensuring the security of edge and IoT infrastructures.

Continuous Monitoring: The joint solution ensures continuous monitoring of edge environments, proactively identifying and mitigating security risks. This includes preventing data exfiltration, ransomware attacks, and unauthorized access enhancing overall security posture.

Holistic Approach to Security: By deploying SC//Platform's high availability with AI EdgeLabs' advanced security features, the solution provides a holistic approach to edge computing security. This comprehensive strategy ensures uninterrupted operation and efficient management of distributed edge deployments, enhancing overall resilience and security.

To learn about how Scale Computing and AI EdgeLabs are helping distributed enterprise teams deploy and secure application containers at the edge, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/ai-edge-labs .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

About AI EdgeLabs

AI EdgeLabs secures distributed edge computing infrastructure with GenAI-based end-to-end cybersecurity solution to meet the most evolving cybersecurity challenges. Our integrated platform combines NDR, EDR, IDS, and IPS capabilities in a lightweight container, powered by AI & ML to thwart complex attacks such as zero-days. Leveraging existing distributed computing resources, we enable real-time threat detection and response closer to the point of attack, ensuring organizations stay ahead of emerging threats. Recognized for excellence, AI EdgeLabs has earned awards like the Embedded Computing Design's Best in Show Award at EW2023, featured in Cybertech 100 and STL's Top 100 Edge Computing companies.

