Scale Computing and RackTop Systems Partner to Provide Cyberstorage Solution for Active Defense Against Cyber Threats

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, and RackTop Systems , a leading and innovative provider of data security solutions in the cyberstorage market, today announced the availability of RackTop BrickStor Security Platform (SP) on Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform). The solution offers comprehensive, real-time defense against live ransomware attacks, insider threats, and data breaches.

As cyber threats continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, protecting sensitive data from cyber incidents is crucial for all businesses across all industries. The combination of BrickStor SP, a cutting-edge cybersecurity solution designed for cyberstorage, with Scale Computing's robust hyperconverged and edge computing infrastructure, provides a powerful shield against these threats in real-time.

"Most successful business leaders today are always looking for innovative and secure ways to update their existing IT infrastructure. Traditional file servers are often complex to manage and have scalability limitations, as well as security gaps," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "Scale Computing offers cutting-edge solutions to ensure that critical systems are protected, validated, tested, and ready for recovery anytime. Now, our integrated solution with RackTop provides organizations with the ability to further strengthen their cybersecurity posture, protecting valuable assets and sensitive information from today's evolving cyber threats."

BrickStor SP provides the ability to prevent data exfiltration from privileged and trusted users and to stop malware at the storage processor, while ensuring production data remains online and available to all uncompromised users. BrickStor SP can be deployed within Scale Computing Hypercore ™ clusters, delivering reliable infrastructure consolidation. When deployed as a Virtual Appliance, additional capacity and physical resources can be added with minimal disruption to production environments.

"All organizations are looking to create cyber resilience and simplify the management of their infrastructure. Our joint solution extends the simplicity, scalability, and high availability to the customer's data," said Jonathan Halstuch, CTO and co-founder of RackTop. "With Scale Computing we can ensure our customer's data is always available to meet the organization's needs and protected from data theft and ransomware."

Key benefits include:

Real-time threat detection : BrickStor SP offers real-time threat detection capabilities, identifying and neutralizing cyber threats the moment they emerge, ensuring immediate response to potential security breaches.

: BrickStor SP offers real-time threat detection capabilities, identifying and neutralizing cyber threats the moment they emerge, ensuring immediate response to potential security breaches. Behavioral analysis and machine learning : Leveraging advanced technologies such as machine learning and behavioral analysis, the platform accurately detects malicious activities and distinguishes them from legitimate user actions, reducing false positives and negatives.

: Leveraging advanced technologies such as machine learning and behavioral analysis, the platform accurately detects malicious activities and distinguishes them from legitimate user actions, reducing false positives and negatives. Automated incident response : The platform automates incident response procedures, allowing for swift containment and mitigation of threats without manual intervention, minimizing the impact of cyber incidents.

: The platform automates incident response procedures, allowing for swift containment and mitigation of threats without manual intervention, minimizing the impact of cyber incidents. Seamless integration : SC//Platform allows seamless integration of BrickStor SP, providing a stable and scalable infrastructure that supports the security solution's robust functionality.

: SC//Platform allows seamless integration of BrickStor SP, providing a stable and scalable infrastructure that supports the security solution's robust functionality. Faster time-to-value: SC//Platform brings simplicity, high availability, and scalability together for the data center, distributed enterprise, and edge computing, replacing the existing infrastructure for running VMs in a single, easy-to-manage platform.

To learn more about securing your organization against today's digital threats with the powerful combination of BrickStor SP and SC//Platform, visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/racktop.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

About RackTop Systems

RackTop Systems, a leading and innovative provider of data security solutions in the cyberstorage market, is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Products are distributed through a nationwide group of value added reseller and managed service provider partners across the US and Canada. Learn more at www.racktopsystems.com .

