Scale Computing Announces 2024 Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards Finalists

19 Mar, 2024, 08:00 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced finalists for the 2024 Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards. Winners will be announced at the Scale Computing Platform Summit (Platform//2024), held April 16-18, 2024 at Resorts World Las Vegas. The second annual event is open to all Scale Computing customers, partners, and technology alliances.
The Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards recognize transformational leadership among Scale Computing Partners, Customers, and Technology Alliances. Finalists were placed into award categories based on demonstrated excellence in three key areas: innovation, collaboration, and growth.
A new category being introduced at the Scale Computing Platform 2024 is the "Customer Heroes Advocating Market Performance" CHAMP award. These Scale Computing customers partner with Scale Computing to share their SC//Platform use cases and success stories with the market at large. These Scale Computing CHAMP advocates leverage their collaboration with Scale Computing and its innovative technology to achieve results more accessible and faster, even when local IT resources are scarce. Scale Computing CHAMPS helps lead their organization to success by guaranteeing their IT infrastructure is highly reliable and available.
The 2024 Platform Summit Awards finalists include:
Partner Awards
Outstanding Partner Momentum Award
- Five-Star Technology Solution
- RMON
- Clear Sky Tech
- Natrix Technologies
- Mobius
- Tarsus Distribution
Edge Pioneer Partner Of The Year
- X10 Technologies
- ePlus
Scale Computing Partner Of The Year - Domestic
- KT Connections
- Link Computer Corporation
- EOS Systems
- CDW
- Elevity
- Turn Key Solutions
- AmeriTech Pro
Scale Computing Partner Of The Year - International
- X10 Technologies - Philippines
- Boston Server & Storage Solutions GmbH
- Servix Informatica
- ET Works
- Digitec ICT Ltd.
- Belvoir Valley Solutions Limited
Distribution Partner Of The Year - Domestic
- Climb Channel Solutions
- Ingram Micro
Distribution Partner Of The Year - International
- Synetcom Philippines
- Titan Data Solutions Limited
- Portland Europe
- Africa Plus Distribution Direct
MVP Sales
- Greg Simmons, Five-Star Technology Solutions
- William Edwards, International Data Link
- Scott Armitage, New Cyber Source
- Dan Guelich, Link Computer Corporation
- Eric Rivest, Natrix
- Jon Moore, ET Works
- Cali Manding, X10 Technologies - Philippines
- Wolfgang Zugarav, Boston
MVP Technical
- Matt Gaudu, International Data Link
- Ryan Fackey, ProSource
- Don Junker, Tiber Creek Consulting
- David Van Remortel, CONNEX
- Josh Moore, Elevity
- Gary Beck, Beck Computer Systems
- Mike Ross, Holistec
- Lyndon Villas, Synetcom
MSP Leadership
- KT Connections
- PCS, Inc.
- RBS Managed IT Services
- Elevity
- 365IT (UPONSCALE)
- Enchacloud
Customer Awards
IT Leadership In Edge
- In-N-Out Burger
- Harrison Steel Castings Co.
- Seaspan Ship Management
- Delhaize
IT Leadership In Data Center
- Central Bancorp
- Central Florida Electric Cooperative Inc.
- City of Woodstock
- CKenergy Electric Cooperative
- Community Health Connections
- Elder Outreach Administrative Solutions
- Infinity Natural Resources
- Lakeland School Corporation
- Lithion Battery, Inc.
- Machen McChesney
- Martell Sales and Service
- PB2 Architects
- Rhode Island Credit Union
- State Bank of Southern Utah
- Thompson IG
- Town of Kennebunk
- Virginia Tech
Scale Computing Champions
- Anthony Horzempa, Senior Project Analyst, Syracuse University
- Shane Rogers, IT Director, The Harrison Steel Castings Co.
- Tim Bramham, Director of Technology, Kingston Police
- Wally Wheadon, Director, IT Infrastructure, Ventura Foods
- Kevin Moreland, Department of Information Technology, Summit County Board of Elections
- John Stuplich, System Admin, Kolbe Windows & Doors
Technology Alliance Awards
Scale Computing added three new awards to honor its Technology Alliances this year. Those awards include:
Tech Leadership Award: Acknowledging the sponsor who has shown exemplary leadership and vision in the tech industry. Nominees include:
- Opentext
- Acronis
- Mako Networks
- Lenovo
- Simply NUC
- Eaton
Marketing Innovator Award: Honoring the sponsor who has demonstrated creativity and effectiveness in utilizing meet-in-channel strategies to drive business growth and engagement with partners. Nominees include:
- Simply NUC
- Eaton
- Mako Networks
- Lenovo
Partnership Excellence Award: Celebrating the sponsor who has formed outstanding partnerships and collaborations within the tech and partner community. Nominees include:
- Eaton
- Mako Networks
- Lenovo
- Simply NUC
- Dell
Platform//2024 is an immersive three-day event featuring educational sessions, thought leadership panels, Scale Computing company updates and insights, advanced training opportunities, and ample networking. Discussions will explore the latest advancements in virtualization technology, edge computing, hybrid cloud, AI, automation, data security, and more. This year's program includes a speaker lineup of technology leaders from key Scale Computing customers and partners who will offer expert insights around their direct experience with Scale Computing, including use cases and benefits of the infrastructure technology. Speakers include:
- Jonny Smith — CEO, SimplyNUC
- Flavio Bonomi — Digital Transformation Executive & Solutions Architect, Accenture
- Brian Chambers — Chief Architect, Chamber of Secrets
- Andy Brauer — CTO, Encha Cloud
- Tim Bramham — Director of IT, Kingston Police
- Simon Gamble — President and Co-Founder, Mako Networks
- Steven Henshaw — Senior R&D Engineer, Large Fast Casual Restaurant Chain
- Anthony Horzempa — Senior Project Analyst, Syracuse University
- Frédéric Masson — CEO, UPONSCALE and 365IT
- John Stuplich — System Administrator, Kolbe Windows and Doors
"At Scale Computing, the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and growth permeates everything we do, fueling both our internal culture and our partnerships," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "The Platform Summit Awards finalists embody these values by consistently pushing boundaries and driving positive outcomes for their organizations. We're thrilled to recognize and celebrate their achievements in Las Vegas this year. Platform Summit is more than a conference; it's a catalyst for knowledge sharing, connection, and collective advancement. We look forward to welcoming and celebrating our community of customers, partners, and technology alliances at this year's event."
To learn more about the conference and to register for Platform//2024, please visit the Scale Computing Platform Summit event website.
About Scale Computing
Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, G2, and TrustRadius.
SOURCE Scale Computing
Share this article