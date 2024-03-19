Scale Computing Announces 2024 Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards Finalists

INDIANAPOLIS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced finalists for the 2024 Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards. Winners will be announced at the Scale Computing Platform Summit (Platform//2024), held April 16-18, 2024 at Resorts World Las Vegas. The second annual event is open to all Scale Computing customers, partners, and technology alliances.

The Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards recognize transformational leadership among Scale Computing Partners, Customers, and Technology Alliances. Finalists were placed into award categories based on demonstrated excellence in three key areas: innovation, collaboration, and growth.

A new category being introduced at the Scale Computing Platform 2024 is the "Customer Heroes Advocating Market Performance" CHAMP award. These Scale Computing customers partner with Scale Computing to share their SC//Platform use cases and success stories with the market at large. These Scale Computing CHAMP advocates leverage their collaboration with Scale Computing and its innovative technology to achieve results more accessible and faster, even when local IT resources are scarce. Scale Computing CHAMPS helps lead their organization to success by guaranteeing their IT infrastructure is highly reliable and available.

The 2024 Platform Summit Awards finalists include:

Partner Awards

Outstanding Partner Momentum Award

Five-Star Technology Solution

RMON

Clear Sky Tech

Natrix Technologies

Mobius

Tarsus Distribution

Edge Pioneer Partner Of The Year

X10 Technologies

ePlus

Scale Computing Partner Of The Year - Domestic

KT Connections

Link Computer Corporation

EOS Systems

CDW

Elevity

Turn Key Solutions

AmeriTech Pro

Scale Computing Partner Of The Year - International

X10 Technologies - Philippines

Boston Server & Storage Solutions GmbH

Servix Informatica

ET Works

Digitec ICT Ltd.

Belvoir Valley Solutions Limited

Distribution Partner Of The Year - Domestic

Climb Channel Solutions

Ingram Micro

Distribution Partner Of The Year - International

Synetcom Philippines

Titan Data Solutions Limited

Portland Europe

Africa Plus Distribution Direct

MVP Sales

Greg Simmons , Five-Star Technology Solutions

, Five-Star Technology Solutions William Edwards , International Data Link

, International Data Link Scott Armitage, New Cyber Source

Dan Guelich, Link Computer Corporation

Eric Rivest, Natrix

Jon Moore , ET Works

, ET Works Cali Manding, X10 Technologies - Philippines

Wolfgang Zugarav, Boston

MVP Technical

Matt Gaudu, International Data Link

Ryan Fackey, ProSource

Don Junker, Tiber Creek Consulting

David Van Remortel, CONNEX

Josh Moore, Elevity

Gary Beck , Beck Computer Systems

, Beck Computer Systems Mike Ross, Holistec

Lyndon Villas , Synetcom

MSP Leadership

KT Connections

PCS, Inc.

RBS Managed IT Services

Elevity

365IT (UPONSCALE)

Enchacloud

Customer Awards

IT Leadership In Edge

In-N-Out Burger

Harrison Steel Castings Co.

Seaspan Ship Management

Delhaize

IT Leadership In Data Center

Central Bancorp

Central Florida Electric Cooperative Inc.

City of Woodstock

CKenergy Electric Cooperative

Community Health Connections

Elder Outreach Administrative Solutions

Infinity Natural Resources

Lakeland School Corporation

Lithion Battery, Inc.

Machen McChesney

Martell Sales and Service

and Service PB2 Architects

Rhode Island Credit Union

State Bank of Southern Utah

Thompson IG

Town of Kennebunk

Virginia Tech

Scale Computing Champions

Anthony Horzempa , Senior Project Analyst, Syracuse University

, Senior Project Analyst, Shane Rogers , IT Director, The Harrison Steel Castings Co.

, IT Director, The Harrison Steel Castings Co. Tim Bramham , Director of Technology, Kingston Police

, Director of Technology, Police Wally Wheadon , Director, IT Infrastructure, Ventura Foods

, Director, IT Infrastructure, Ventura Foods Kevin Moreland , Department of Information Technology, Summit County Board of Elections

, Department of Information Technology, Board of Elections John Stuplich , System Admin, Kolbe Windows & Doors

Technology Alliance Awards

Scale Computing added three new awards to honor its Technology Alliances this year. Those awards include:

Tech Leadership Award: Acknowledging the sponsor who has shown exemplary leadership and vision in the tech industry. Nominees include:

Opentext

Acronis

Mako Networks

Lenovo

Simply NUC

Eaton

Marketing Innovator Award: Honoring the sponsor who has demonstrated creativity and effectiveness in utilizing meet-in-channel strategies to drive business growth and engagement with partners. Nominees include:

Simply NUC

Eaton

Mako Networks

Lenovo

Partnership Excellence Award: Celebrating the sponsor who has formed outstanding partnerships and collaborations within the tech and partner community. Nominees include:

Eaton

Mako Networks

Lenovo

Simply NUC

Dell

Platform//2024 is an immersive three-day event featuring educational sessions, thought leadership panels, Scale Computing company updates and insights, advanced training opportunities, and ample networking. Discussions will explore the latest advancements in virtualization technology, edge computing, hybrid cloud, AI, automation, data security, and more. This year's program includes a speaker lineup of technology leaders from key Scale Computing customers and partners who will offer expert insights around their direct experience with Scale Computing, including use cases and benefits of the infrastructure technology. Speakers include:

Jonny Smith — CEO, SimplyNUC

— CEO, SimplyNUC Flavio Bonomi — Digital Transformation Executive & Solutions Architect, Accenture

— Digital Transformation Executive & Solutions Architect, Accenture Brian Chambers — Chief Architect, Chamber of Secrets

— Chief Architect, Chamber of Secrets Andy Brauer — CTO, Encha Cloud

— CTO, Encha Cloud Tim Bramham — Director of IT, Kingston Police

— Director of IT, Police Simon Gamble — President and Co-Founder, Mako Networks

— President and Co-Founder, Mako Networks Steven Henshaw — Senior R&D Engineer, Large Fast Casual Restaurant Chain

— Senior R&D Engineer, Large Fast Casual Restaurant Chain Anthony Horzempa — Senior Project Analyst, Syracuse University

— Senior Project Analyst, Frédéric Masson — CEO, UPONSCALE and 365IT

John Stuplich — System Administrator, Kolbe Windows and Doors

"At Scale Computing, the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and growth permeates everything we do, fueling both our internal culture and our partnerships," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "The Platform Summit Awards finalists embody these values by consistently pushing boundaries and driving positive outcomes for their organizations. We're thrilled to recognize and celebrate their achievements in Las Vegas this year. Platform Summit is more than a conference; it's a catalyst for knowledge sharing, connection, and collective advancement. We look forward to welcoming and celebrating our community of customers, partners, and technology alliances at this year's event."

