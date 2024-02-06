Scale Computing Announces 2024 Speakers for Second Annual Platform Summit

Event Sponsors Include Mako Networks, Simply NUC, OpenText, Dell, Climb Channel Solutions, Eaton, Lenovo, The Channel Company, and Ingram Micro

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced the speaker lineup for its Scale Computing Platform Summit (Platform//2024). The second annual event, held April 16-18, 2024 at Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV, is open to all Scale Computing customers, partners, and technology alliances.

Platform//2024 will feature insightful Scale Computing company updates, networking opportunities, and educational and best practices sessions with industry-leading speaker presentations. The event will consist of both live and virtual sessions, with agenda topics including the power of automation and security, data protection, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and more. This year's program features a curated speaker lineup of technology leaders from key Scale Computing customers who will offer expert insights on the use of virtualization technology, artificial intelligence, automation, and more. Presenters will discuss their direct experience with Scale Computing, use cases, and benefits of the infrastructure technology. This year's speakers include:

Syracuse University — Tony Horzempa , Senior IT Systems Engineer

— , Senior IT Systems Engineer Kingston Police — Tim Bramham , Director of IT

Police — , Director of IT ABSA Bank — Arthur Tembe , Head of Information Technology

, Head of Information Technology Chamber of Tech Secrets — Brian Chambers, Chief Architect

"We are delighted to welcome our valued customers, partners, and colleagues back to Las Vegas for Platform//2024," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. "Last year's summit was a resounding success, convening over 1,000 attendees from across the globe. Building upon that momentum, we are excited to bring together twice the attendees and present a program that delves deeper into the transformative power of edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconvergence solutions. This year's Platform Summit will be an unparalleled experience, featuring a speaker lineup of our esteemed customers and colleagues at the forefront of these critical technologies. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the 2024 event."

Over 2,300 attendees are expected at this Platform Summit, including Scale Computing customers and its reseller and technology alliance partners. Leaders from Scale Computing will share insights into the company's Product Roadmap, as well information about Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) and its other products and services. The conference will also offer networking opportunities, an awards reception, and Scale Computing Advanced Training to provide customers and partners with a deep dive into the advanced technical and theoretical features of SC//HyperCore. The Keynote address will be delivered on April 17th by Brian Chambers.

Current sponsors of the 2024 Scale Computing Platform Summit include Mako Networks, Simply NUC, OpenText, Dell, Climb Channel Solutions, Eaton, Lenovo, The Channel Company, and Ingram Micro. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor of Platform//2024, please email [email protected].

To register for this year's conference, visit the Platform//2024 event website. More information about event speakers can be found on the Platform Summit Speakers page.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, G2, and TrustRadius.

