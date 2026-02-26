Scale Computing™ Announces 4th Annual Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced the company is now accepting nominations for the fourth annual Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards. The awards ceremony will take place April 16, 2026 at Resorts World Las Vegas at Scale Computing Platform Summit ( Platform//2026™ ), the company's flagship event for Innovative Leaders, Technology Partners, and Service Providers. The prestigious awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of the partners, customers, and technology alliances who have driven innovation, collaboration, and success within the Scale Computing ecosystem.

The company welcomes those within the Scale Computing ecosystem to submit a nomination for individuals, organizations, and teams with exceptional contributions across multiple award categories to shine a spotlight on those who have truly made an impact this year.

The 2026 Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards categories include:

Individual Awards

Partner MVP – Sales : Recognizing an individual who demonstrated exceptional leadership and success in driving Scale Computing opportunities and customer wins.

: Recognizing an individual who demonstrated exceptional leadership and success in driving Scale Computing opportunities and customer wins. Partner MVP – Technical : Honoring a technical leader who consistently delivered expertise, innovation, and outstanding support for Scale Computing customers.

: Honoring a technical leader who consistently delivered expertise, innovation, and outstanding support for Scale Computing customers. Scale Computing CHAMP: Honoring customers and partners who have passionately championed Scale Computing, advocating for its value and impact across the market.

Company Awards

Partner of the Year – North America : Recognizing a partner that demonstrated exceptional performance, collaboration, and customer impact, delivering Scale Computing solutions across the North American market.

: Recognizing a partner that demonstrated exceptional performance, collaboration, and customer impact, delivering Scale Computing solutions across the North American market. Partner of the Year – International : Honoring an international partner that achieved outstanding results and expanded Scale Computing's presence through strong execution and customer success.

: Honoring an international partner that achieved outstanding results and expanded Scale Computing's presence through strong execution and customer success. Distributor of the Year : Recognizing a distribution partner that demonstrated exceptional commitment to enabling partner success through scale, operational excellence, and consistent support of Scale Computing solutions.

: Recognizing a distribution partner that demonstrated exceptional commitment to enabling partner success through scale, operational excellence, and consistent support of Scale Computing solutions. Growth Partner of the Year : Awarded to a partner that achieved significant year-over-year growth by expanding customer footprint, use cases, or adoption of the Scale Computing platform.

: Awarded to a partner that achieved significant year-over-year growth by expanding customer footprint, use cases, or adoption of the Scale Computing platform. MSP Partner of the Year : Recognizing a managed service provider that consistently delivered operational excellence, reliability, and long-term customer value using the Scale Computing platform.

: Recognizing a managed service provider that consistently delivered operational excellence, reliability, and long-term customer value using the Scale Computing platform. Innovation Partner of the Year : Celebrating a partner that delivered a differentiated or forward-looking solution leveraging Scale Computing to solve complex customer challenges.

: Celebrating a partner that delivered a differentiated or forward-looking solution leveraging Scale Computing to solve complex customer challenges. Alliance Partner of the Year : Honoring a strategic technology or ecosystem partner that drove shared success through collaboration, integration, and joint go-to-market execution.

: Honoring a strategic technology or ecosystem partner that drove shared success through collaboration, integration, and joint go-to-market execution. Vertical Partner of the Year : Recognizing a partner that demonstrated deep expertise and repeatable success delivering Scale Computing solutions within a specific industry or vertical market.

: Recognizing a partner that demonstrated deep expertise and repeatable success delivering Scale Computing solutions within a specific industry or vertical market. Integrator of the Year : Honoring a partner that excelled in designing, integrating, and deploying Scale Computing solutions as part of complex or multi-vendor environments to deliver successful customer outcomes.

: Honoring a partner that excelled in designing, integrating, and deploying Scale Computing solutions as part of complex or multi-vendor environments to deliver successful customer outcomes. IT Leadership Award – Enterprise : Honoring an IT leader or team that demonstrated vision and execution in modernizing infrastructure and operations with Scale Computing.

: Honoring an IT leader or team that demonstrated vision and execution in modernizing infrastructure and operations with Scale Computing. IT Leadership Award – Commercial : Honoring an IT leader or team that demonstrated vision and execution in modernizing infrastructure and operations with Scale Computing.

: Honoring an IT leader or team that demonstrated vision and execution in modernizing infrastructure and operations with Scale Computing. Customer of the Year – Enterprise : Recognizing an organization that achieved meaningful business outcomes through the successful adoption of the Scale Computing platform.

: Recognizing an organization that achieved meaningful business outcomes through the successful adoption of the Scale Computing platform. Customer of the Year – Commercial : Recognizing an organization that achieved meaningful business outcomes through the successful adoption of the Scale Computing platform.

: Recognizing an organization that achieved meaningful business outcomes through the successful adoption of the Scale Computing platform. Operational Excellence Award – Enterprise : Awarded to a customer that significantly improved reliability, efficiency, or scalability of IT operations using Scale Computing solutions.

: Awarded to a customer that significantly improved reliability, efficiency, or scalability of IT operations using Scale Computing solutions. Operational Excellence Award – Commercial : Awarded to a customer that significantly improved reliability, efficiency, or scalability of IT operations using Scale Computing solutions.

: Awarded to a customer that significantly improved reliability, efficiency, or scalability of IT operations using Scale Computing solutions. Edge Innovation Award – Enterprise : Celebrating a customer that deployed Scale Computing in a creative or impactful way to support distributed or multi-site operations at the edge.

: Celebrating a customer that deployed Scale Computing in a creative or impactful way to support distributed or multi-site operations at the edge. Edge Innovation Award – Commercial: Celebrating a customer that deployed Scale Computing in a creative or impactful way to support distributed or multi-site operations at the edge.

"We look forward to celebrating the best of the best in the Scale Computing community in April. Innovation and collaboration are the cornerstones of the Scale Computing culture, and through the Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards, we recognize those who lead by example in these areas. We look forward to gathering with industry leaders, our partners, and customers in Las Vegas to showcase their success and strengthen our collective ecosystem," said Marlena Fernandez, vice president, marketing, Scale Computing.

Aimed at empowering the edge and securing the future, the three-day event, held April 14-16, 2026, at Resorts World Las Vegas, will also feature live educational and best practices sessions, breakout partner sessions, hands-on labs, dedicated networking opportunities with industry peers and leaders, and much more.

Detailed information about Platform//2026 and the full conference agenda can be found here . To register for the event, please visit the Platform//2026 registration page . If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please email [email protected] .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com .

