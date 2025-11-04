Scale Computing™ Announces Appointment of New President and COO

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced that Mark Cree has joined Scale Computing as President and Chief Operating Officer, bringing extensive experience in operational leadership and scaling technology organizations. In this role, he will oversee the company's operational functions.

Mark Cree is a veteran technology leader with deep expertise in hybrid cloud, storage, and high-performance computing. Cree has founded and led multiple breakthrough data infrastructure companies and driven large-scale product and revenue growth at global cloud providers. Most recently, he served as SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Hammerspace, and previously led AWS Storage Gateway as General Manager, where he more than doubled ARR while expanding global reach and launching new cloud data services. Earlier in his career, Mark founded and scaled three enterprise technology startups that had their products adopted by Fortune 500 enterprises, leading research institutions, and media studios, and guided two of the startups through successful acquisitions. His leadership brings proven operational scale and deep customer-driven product insight to our next phase of growth.

"What drew me to Scale Computing is the combination of innovative technology and real customer impact," said Cree. "This is a company solving meaningful challenges at the edge, where data meets action. I'm excited to join the team and help expand the reach of this platform to even more industries and organizations."

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to Scale Computing," said Bill Morrow, CEO of Scale Computing. "His exceptional track record in building category-defining infrastructure platforms and scaling global go-to-market operations makes him uniquely suited to help lead our next phase of growth. Mark understands our customers, our technology, and the opportunity ahead, and we're glad to have him on board."

Scale Computing offers a full range of edge computing solutions. Scale Computing Platform™ edge computing solution (SC//Platform™) combines simplicity and scalability, offering a unified, easy-to-manage solution that replaces complex infrastructure and ensures high availability for workloads. With the Zero-Touch Provisioning™ feature in Scale Computing Fleet Manager™ , managing edge computing infrastructure becomes as simple as managing cloud resources. Scale Computing Reliant Platform™ Edge Computing as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge computing platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security controls at scale without adding complexity or taxing IT teams. Scale Computing AcuVigil™ managed network services provides visibility of all network devices and delivers local computing power and the physical connection for remote network updates and troubleshooting.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Learn more at www.scalecomputing.com.

© 2025 Scale Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Scale Computing and other Scale Computing marks are trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Information on Scale Computing patents and trademarks is available at www.scalecomputing.com/legal .

SOURCE Scale Computing