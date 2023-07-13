Scale Computing Announces Extension of the HE100 Edge Computing Appliance Line, Partners with Simply NUC to Deliver Simple, Secure, and Reliable Edge Computing Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) has been qualified on the Lenovo M90Q and the Simply NUC Topaz and is available as a part of the HE100 series of products. The company also announced that SC//Platform is now available from Simply NUC as a pre-integrated enterprise offering through their website. Scale Computing's award-winning SC//Platform allows users to run and manage applications from anywhere with cloud-like simplicity and performance built for edge computing.

"No matter what hardware configuration customers choose, it is the same innovative software and simple user interface powering their infrastructure and managing the heterogeneous fleet of hardware. SC//HyperCore and SC//Fleet Manager make it easier for IT to manage edge infrastructure and for customers to afford," said Jeff Ready, CEO and Co-founder of Scale Computing. "We are excited to partner with Simply NUC; they are a trusted and reliable partner with extensive knowledge of the NUC and other small form factor systems. By combining the power, simplicity and reliability of Scale Computing Platform with Simply NUC's expertise, expansive network and online configuration tools, we are providing organizations with a comprehensive and scalable edge computing solution with the fastest path from pilot to production."

SC//Platform is a powerful, all-in-one platform uniquely designed for running applications at the edge. Lightweight software is packaged for uncontrolled, non-IT environments and managed centrally, making it easy to run applications anywhere they are needed, while also reducing workloads for IT teams. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the self-healing platform identifies, reduces, and corrects problems in real time. Users achieve results quickly and easily, even when local IT resources are scarce. SC//HyperCore makes ensuring application uptime simple for IT to manage and more affordable for customers.

Also available as part of SC//Platform is Scale Computing Fleet Manager with zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) and Secure Link features. ZTP provides cloud-like simplicity for administrators, allowing them to centrally configure clusters in SC//Fleet Manager prior to nodes arriving on-premises, decreasing the installation time by 90% or more. Secure Link enables cloud-like simplicity for administrators, allowing them to access the HyperCore UI for in-depth cluster management with the click of a button without needing expensive or complex remote access solutions. Edge deployments are just a click away on any browser, on any device, anywhere.

"Scale Computing is the leader in delivering highly performing, highly available, and highly reliable IT infrastructure solutions. SC//Platform is unique in that it provides expandable, fault-tolerant architecture, automated intelligence for self-healing, and remote management with cloud-like orchestration, creating the most highly available environment for edge computing," said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO and Founder. "Today's business leaders need efficient application deployment and management, which SC//Platform on Intel® NUC and other small form factor devices delivers — with high performance, in a smaller, easier to manage solution. We're excited to partner with Scale Computing to take Simply NUC's offerings to a new level for distributed enterprise and edge computing."

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , Spiceworks , TechValidate , G2 , and TrustRadius .

