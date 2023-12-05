Scale Computing Announces New Edge Computing Innovations for Fleet Manager, HE100 Product Line

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced several new innovations and options for its award-winning edge computing products, Scale Computing Fleet Manager (SC//Fleet Manager) and the HE100 product family from the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2023.

Jeff Ready, Scale Computing CEO and Co-Founder will present at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2023 event at 3:20 pm on Dec 6th at the Exhibitor Showcase Theater 2. Event attendees can see this new technology demonstrated at the Scale Computing booth, #104.

Introducing the HE153, the Smallest Form Factor HCI Edge Appliance Available Today

The HE153 is the first new release in the HE100 series of hardware, based on the ASUS Next Unit of Computing (NUC). This innovative, new appliance delivers a small, powerful, and efficient HCI edge solution that can be deployed almost anywhere with the latest in performance and reliability. The HE153 series will have both a dual NIC option and a single NIC, slim option, making edge computing deployments even easier for IT teams.

The award-winning HE100 series of appliances combines Scale Computing's self-healing software platform for autonomously running applications at the edge, with a small, all-flash, NVMe storage-based compute appliance that delivers all the simplicity, efficiency, and enterprise-ready virtualization associated with Scale Computing Platform.

The small form factor can be deployed without requiring a rack or server closet. While taking up only the space needed to stack four smartphones, it provides a fully functional, integrated platform for running applications that includes high availability clustering, rolling upgrades, and integrated data protection.

"Scale Computing's first new release of the ASUS-based NUC allows IT teams to consolidate everything they need: virtualization, servers, storage, and backup/disaster recovery with powerful fleet management to deliver a single manageable solution at scale in the data center, in the branch office, and for distributed edge locations," said Jeff Ready, CEO and Co-founder, Scale Computing. "Regardless of your hardware requirements, the same innovative software and intuitive user interface give IT admins the power to run infrastructure efficiently both in the data center and at the edge."

The HE153 will be available in the first half of 2024, with pricing starting at $5,400. For more information on features and specifications, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/sc-hardware

SC//Fleet Manager VM List: Another Industry First

Simplicity is engineered into SC//Fleet Manager, making it easier than ever to securely monitor and manage workloads and infrastructure across an entire edge fleet of clusters running Scale Computing HyperCore. Instead of managing individual deployments, SC//Fleet Manager allows users to see and manage their entire fleet at once from an intuitive cloud-based console . Users can easily monitor connectivity and cluster health. Any problems across the fleet are highlighted automatically, and if there is an issue, IT administrators can drill down into a specific cluster to further diagnose and fix the problem.

The new fleet-wide virtual machines (VMs) list feature of SC//Fleet Manager makes real-time monitoring of all workloads across a global fleet of Scale Computing HyperCore clusters easier with a searchable and customizable view. With the ability to jump straight to the console of the VM using Secure Link technology, customers and MSPs who need to monitor and manage workloads running on multiple clusters now have immediate access to workloads no matter where they sit. With high availability and data resiliency guaranteed by SC//HyperCore, customers and MSPs can focus on ensuring workloads are running smoothly and as required, whether it be across ten or ten thousand sites. This new feature is available today to current and future SC//Fleet Manager customers.

Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) brings simplicity, high availability, and scalability together, replacing the existing infrastructure for running VMs in a single, easy-to-manage platform. SC//Fleet Manager allows users to centrally monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments with few or no on-site IT personnel. The award-winning SC//HyperCore software delivers on-premises edge computing with high availability and disaster recovery to remote locations at an affordable entry-level cost. All SC//Hardware can be deployed quickly, managed locally or remotely, and can self-heal almost instantly. Scale Computing provides the benefits of affordable edge computing infrastructure without sacrificing reliability, ease of deployment, and ease of use.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

