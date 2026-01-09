Scale Computing's AI-Ready Edge Computing Solutions for In-Store Retail Showcased at NRF '26

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the leader in edge computing and network solutions, announced today its ongoing expansion and innovation across the retail industry, empowering businesses to run critical retail applications—POS, digital signage, video, AI workloads, and more—at the edge, with cloud-like simplicity. Scale Computing's award-winning solutions enable retail operators to deliver enhanced customer experiences, improve operational efficiency, and simplify IT management. Scale Computing will be showcasing its AI-ready edge computing solutions at NRF '26: Retail's Big Show , the National Retail Federation's annual trade show in New York City, January 11-13.

Retailers operate in a world where distributed infrastructure is required for seamless digital experiences; however, many organizations are constrained by aging legacy systems and cybersecurity risks. On Sunday, January 11, Richard Newman, chief strategy officer at Scale Computing™, will be moderating the panel From Storefront to Edge: Scaling Secure Retail Experiences, at 9:30am ET on Exhibitor Big Ideas Stage 4. The panel brings together leaders navigating challenges across global retail, convenience, and luxury environments and will feature insights from Eric Yoo, deputy CISO at MCM WORLDWIDE, Dave Stubbs, CTO North America at Avolta, and Jesse Wolcott, director of IT at Royal Farms.

"Modern retailers require compact, efficient infrastructure that can deliver high availability without adding cost or complexity. Scale Computing's AI-ready edge solutions provide a flexible, resilient, and PCI-compliant foundation that simplifies operations, while safeguarding the networked devices, payment systems, and applications running in every store. We enable retail organizations to run mission-critical applications and AI workloads at the edge with zero-touch deployment," said Richard Newman, chief strategy officer, Scale Computing. "To stay competitive in today's retail market, retailers must create more seamless, personalized customer experiences and spend less time managing infrastructure. With this integrated security, connectivity, and compliance monitoring, retail IT leaders can run their POS, inventory, video security, and IOT applications on a single resilient platform, all while maintaining full observability of connected devices and transactions."

Scale Computing is also excited to collaborate with Intel® and its ecosystem of partners at this year's NRF to showcase how AI and edge computing are transforming retail and delivering intelligent, resilient infrastructure that helps retailers modernize operations and unlock real business value. Visit the booth for live demonstrations of Intel-based solutions from Supermicro and Lenovo, highlighting practical, in-store innovation in action.

The industry's largest edge-first and network solutions company, Scale Computing offers a full range of edge computing solutions built to serve customers of all sizes, from one to 100,000 locations. Scale Computing Platform™ edge computing solution combines simplicity and scalability, offering a unified, easy-to-manage solution that replaces complex infrastructure and ensures high availability for workloads. With the Zero-Touch Provisioning™ feature in Scale Computing Fleet Manager™ edge orchestration software , managing edge computing infrastructure becomes as simple as managing cloud resources. Scale Computing Reliant Platform™ Edge Computing as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge computing platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security controls at scale, without adding complexity or taxing IT teams. Scale Computing AcuVigil™ managed network services provides visibility of all network devices and delivers local computing power and the physical connection for remote network updates and troubleshooting.

To learn more, NRF '26 attendees can visit the Scale Computing team at booth #6329 to experience how Scale Computing transforms retail operations, from fast-paced quick-serve locations to high-demand grocery environments. Scale Computing experts will be on hand to demonstrate how its edge computing solutions help retailers streamline IT management, enhance uptime, and elevate customer engagement.

To learn more about the award-winning Scale Computing solutions, please visit scalecomputing.com .

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease.

