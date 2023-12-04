Scale Computing Announces Recognition in the 2023 Gartner® Voice of the Customer

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that the company has been recognized as an Established Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software. Scale Computing will also share the news from the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference , where its CEO and Co-founder Jeff Ready will be speaking on December 6th. His presentation, "Scale Computing: Reimagining On-Prem Infrastructure with Edge," will take place at 3:20pm as part of the Exhibitor Showcase in Theater 2.

Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer is a report that aggregates ratings and reviews into insights for infrastructure and operations leaders. The peer perspective focuses on direct user experiences of implementing and operating each solution and gives insight into end users' willingness to recommend each vendor. The reviews, complementary to Gartner expert research, can play a key role in the buying process for IT decision makers.

"We are extremely proud to have been recognized as an Established Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Voice of the Customer — a recognition based on feedback and ratings from real end-user IT professionals who have hands-on experience with Scale Computing," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. "We designed the Scale Computing Platform as an IT infrastructure and virtualization platform that is not only easy to manage, but also has a lower total cost of ownership, allowing our customers to simplify their IT operations and focus attention on more strategic projects. We provide a scalable, simplified, cost-effective, and resilient infrastructure solution that empowers organizations to meet their evolving IT needs while maximizing efficiency and minimizing risks. Being recognized in the "Established" quadrant is a testament to the power of the solutions we've built. We are grateful to our peers who took the time to share their feedback."

Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software provides a complete software solution that combines compute, storage, and networking resources into a single, integrated system, bringing together all the components required to run applications and store data into one compact, efficient package. Vendors placed in the lower-right "Established" quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" meet or exceed the market average User Interest and Adoption but do not meet the market average Overall Experience.

Vendors' User Interest and Adoption scores incorporate three factors, each given one-third weight: review volume, user willingness to recommend, and review market coverage across industry, company size, and deployment region. For this report, Scale Computing had 1,108 reviews and ratings were gathered during the specified 18-month submission period. According to the report, 94 percent of reviewers would recommend Scale Computing's HCI solutions. The company achieved a 4.6/5-Star rating in the Product Capabilities category, and a 4.8 in Support Experience.

Scale Computing brings together simplicity and scalability, replacing existing infrastructure to empower enterprises to run applications and process data outside centralized data centers, at the edge of their networks, closest to where data is created and utilized. Scale Computing's virtualization software and appliances are based on patented technologies designed from the ground up to minimize infrastructure complexity and cost. With SC//Fleet Manager , the industry's first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale, customers can quickly identify areas of concern using a single pane of glass, scaling from 1 to over 50,000 clusters. Zero-touch provisioning allows administrators to centrally monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments with few or no on-site IT personnel.

To learn how Scale Computing can simplify your IT infrastructure, conference attendees can meet the Scale Computing team at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference at booth number 104 through December 7th. For complimentary access to the 2023 Gartner® Voice of the Customer report, please visit the Scale Computing website .

About the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference

The Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference focuses on key topics for infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders, including how to embrace change and serve evolving enterprise needs through optimizing workloads, maximizing efficiency, and building resilient systems and teams.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , Spiceworks , G2 , and TrustRadius .

