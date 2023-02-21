Scale Computing Announces Scale Computing Platform Award Winners 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced the winners for the Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards for 2023. Winners were announced at the Scale Computing Platform Summit , held last week at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The inaugural event hosted Scale Computing customers, partners, and technology alliances.

The Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards recognize the transformational leadership in the Scale Computing Partner Community and the Scale Computing Customer Community. Winners this year demonstrated excellence in the three key areas of innovation, collaboration, and growth.

We are proud to announce this year's winners:

Outstanding Partner Momentum Award – Servix Informatica

Edge Pioneer Partner of the Year – X10 Networks

Scale Computing Partner of the Year - Domestic – Link Computer Corporation

Partner of the Year - International – envisia digital solutions GmbH

Distribution Partner of the Year - Domestic – Ingram Micro US

Distribution Partner of the Year - International – APDD

MVP Sales – Nathan Wysocki, Climb Channel Solutions

MVP Technical – Ryan Fackey, ProSource Technologies

MSP Leadership – Elevity

Customer Awards

IT Leadership in Edge - Domestic – Menard's

IT Leadership in Edge - International – Delhaize

IT Leadership and Innovation in Data Center - Domestic – Virginia Tech

IT Leadership and Innovation in Data Center - International – National & Supreme Courts of Papua New Guinea

The two-day event offered exciting networking opportunities, educational and best practices sessions, an awards reception, and more. Attendees also had the chance to get to know and ask questions of the Scale Computing product and engineering teams, as well as time to meet and learn from peers.

"The Scale Computing Platform Summit 2023 award winners regularly embody the innovation, collaboration, and growth that are such an important part of Scale Computing. Congratulations to all of the winners and finalists this year, and we are proud to be working with all of you," said Jeff Ready, CEO and Co-founder of Scale Computing. "We also want to thank all of the customers, partners, and technology alliances who attended the Scale Computing Platform 2023 event last week in Las Vegas. It was great to see everyone and we hope the event provided valuable training and networking opportunities. We hope to see you again next year!"

Sponsors of the Scale Computing Platform Summit included Mako Networks, Acronis, Avassa, UbiStor, Climb Channel Solutions, Wasabi, Eaton, Ingram Micro, IBM, Intel, and more. To learn more about Scale Computing or how you can take part in next year's Scale Computing Platform Summit, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/ .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , Spiceworks , TechValidate , G2 , and TrustRadius .

