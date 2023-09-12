Scale Computing Awarded 19 Badges in G2 Fall 2023 Report

User Reviews Rank Scale Computing Leader in Server Virtualization and High Performer in Hyperconverged Infrastructure

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced it has been awarded 19 badges for its customer satisfaction and market reputation in the G2 Fall 2023 Report, including a Leader badge in the Server Virtualization category and a High Performer badge in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure category. G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, with more than 80 million people relying on the platform's authentic peer reviews to make software decisions.

Within G2's Hyperconverged Infrastructure and Server Virtualization categories, Scale Computing Platform earned multiple additional badges, including Highest User Adoption, Most Implementable, Best Relationship, Best Results, Best Usability, Easiest to Use, and Fastest Implementation.

"SC//Platform is purposefully engineered to be simple to use and manage, eliminating complexity, lowering costs, and significantly reducing management time for our customers," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "We're exceptionally proud to receive these 19 badges based on user reviews, because it means we're doing what we set out to do — make customer success a top priority. Being recognized by G2 means real, verified users chose Scale Computing over similar products, and that is an honor we're proud to have achieved."

Scale Computing Platform brings together simplicity and scalability, replacing the existing infrastructure and providing high availability for running workloads in a single, easy-to-manage platform, while leveraging patented self-healing technology to maintain maximum uptime for all applications. The zero-touch provisioning feature reduces deployment time by 90 percent or more, enabling administrators to centrally configure clusters of edge computing infrastructure prior to nodes arriving on-premises with cloud-like simplicity.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

To learn more about what real users have to say about Scale Computing, visit G2's SC//Platform review page. View the entire list of badges awarded in G2's Fall 2023 Report on Scale Computing's website.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, G2, and TrustRadius.

