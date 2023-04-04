Scale Computing Awarded 24 New Badges in G2 Spring Report 2023

Company Receives Two Leader Badges in Server Virtualization and Hyperconverged Infrastructure

INDIANAPOLIS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that it has been awarded an impressive 24 new badges, including two Leader badges, across the server virtualization and hyperconverged infrastructure categories in the G2 Spring Report 2023. The G2 platform assesses software solutions and services, with an emphasis on customer satisfaction and market reputation. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

Scale Computing Platform achieved a Leader badge by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in both the Server Virtualization and Hyperconverged Infrastructure categories. Among server virtualization products, SC//Platform achieved the highest satisfaction score, with 96% of users saying they would recommend Scale Computing Platform. In G2's Hyperconverged Infrastructure category, 100% of reviewers gave Scale Computing a 4 or 5 star rating.

"Being recognized as a G2 Leader in both the server virtualization and hyperconverged infrastructure categories is highly gratifying, as customer success continues to be Scale Computing's top priority. We engineered the Scale Computing Platform to be simple to use and manage, while leveraging our patented self-healing technology to maintain maximum uptime for all applications," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "The award-winning SC//Platform eliminates complexity, lowers costs, and frees up management time. Customers at organizations of all sizes, across every vertical, appreciate this innovation, and we're very proud to receive these 24 badges from G2."

SC//Platform brings simplicity and scalability together, replacing the existing infrastructure and providing high availability for running workloads in a single, easy-to-manage platform. The company also recently launched a zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) feature of SC//Fleet Manager , which provides cloud-like simplicity for administrators, allowing them to centrally configure clusters of edge computing infrastructure in SC//Fleet Manager prior to nodes arriving on-premises. The ZTP feature decreases the deployment time of edge infrastructure by 90 percent or more.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , Spiceworks , TechValidate , G2 , and TrustRadius .

