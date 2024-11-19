Scale Computing CEO Speaking at Microsoft Ignite 2024

Jeff Ready Addresses Redefining Virtualization for Midsize Companies to the Enterprise Edge

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that CEO and co-founder, Jeff Ready, is speaking at Microsoft Ignite in Chicago this week. Ready's session, Redefining Virtualization With the Alternative VM Platform You Seek, is at 10:15am CST on Thursday, November 21, 2024. Microsoft Ignite welcomes customers, partners, and tech enthusiasts looking to learn more about Microsoft technology, with a focus on the integration of innovative AI solutions.

Broadcom's VMware acquisition has prompted an increased demand for alternative virtualization solutions. Breakthroughs in artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) and next-generation hyperconvergence can offer legacy VMware users of all sizes increased efficiencies at lower costs. As Scale Computing is the top-rated VMware alternative for end-users and channel partners, Ready will discuss industry changes and the ease of migrating to Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform), which offers integrated high availability, disaster recovery, and remote management.

"We continue to see demand this year, from both partners and customers, for virtualization alternatives that are easy to use, offer enhanced features, and are cost-effective. Our award-winning SC//Platform enables organizations of any size to reduce the total cost of ownership by 40%, reduce downtime by up to 90%, and manage an entire infrastructure from a single pane of glass. I'm excited to discuss industry trends and share how Scale Computing is redefining the virtualization landscape at Microsoft Ignite this week," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing.

Combining simplicity, high availability, and scalability in a powerful, unified solution, Scale Computing Platform enables IT leaders to efficiently manage infrastructure at the network's edge. Businesses can leverage SC//Fleet Manager to centrally monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments with few or no on-site IT personnel. Scale Computing is currently offering two promotions to further ease the transition from VMware to SC//Platform, including a 25% software and services discount for new customers through its VMware Rip & Replace offer, and a full system exchange trade-up plus no-cost coverage for the remaining VMware term with the Seamless Switch: Trade-Up to Scale Computing promotion.

To learn more about Scale Computing, visit the team this week at Microsoft Ignite at Technology Booth 327 or Partner Booth P4.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

