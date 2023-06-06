Scale Computing Continues to Deliver High-Performing, Resilient, and Scalable IT Infrastructure to Educational Institutions

INDIANAPOLIS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced ongoing momentum with education customers and the SC//Platform , which enables educational institutions of all sizes to optimize and scale operations with self-healing, automated infrastructure for all applications.

The company also announced that Michael Patterson, Director of Sales, is speaking at the Utah Education and Telehealth Network (UETN) Tech Summit next week in Murray, Utah. Patterson's session, "Eliminate Virtualization Complexities with VMware Alternatives," examines how a hyper-converged approach to virtualization can simplify ongoing management and save schools' IT budget and time while allowing a scalable and secure infrastructure.

"We are seeing education leaders at every level invest heavily in new technologies to meet the continuing demands for online learning. These educational institutions require powerful systems that can run workloads with speed and efficiency," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "The Scale Computing Platform is simple to use and easy to manage. It eliminates any downtime by leveraging our patented self-healing technology in a single solution to make IT infrastructure easier for schools and universities. SC//Platform allows IT leaders to manage workloads of any size, leaving more resources available for learning."

The Scale Computing Platform enhances learning experiences in the classroom, the campus, and beyond by delivering agile, always-on IT across a variety of environments. Using cutting-edge technologies, the award-winning solution uses self-healing and automation to maximize application uptime and performance, simplify management, and protect data. SC//Platform addresses the two biggest costs in IT — downtime and people.

American College of Education (ACE), an online graduate school that caters to teachers who want to further their education, is one customer that found a lower cost of entry into virtualization and a lower cost of ownership with SC//Platform. With both a national and international online student population, ACE requires IT infrastructure that is not only up and running 24/7, but is also easy to access and manage. Previously using a cloud-based managed services provider platform, ACE was unable to meet the around-the-clock demands of their international student users and needed to move to a more controlled system. By partnering with Scale Computing, ACE achieved a simple-to-manage, streamlined IT operation, with both a lower cost of entry and a lower total cost of ownership over time.

As James Aldridge, Vice President of Information Technology at ACE, explains, "We were facing all kinds of different struggles before we moved to Scale Computing. We would have systems go down, and we would have downtimes anywhere between an hour to two hours to sometimes up to twelve. I had never used Scale Computing before, but it has been one of the most stable platforms, and the best platform for streamlining our operations internally. With Scale Computing, everything is integrated and being able to manage it all so easily, in a single pane of glass, is hands down the most streamlined I've ever seen."

Like most institutions of higher education, each college within Auburn University functions autonomously, with each dean deciding how best to appropriate their respective budgets and staff various departments in the interest of its students and programs. The SC//Platform brings storage, servers, virtualization, and management together in a single, comprehensive system. With no virtualization software to license and no external storage to buy, it lowers out-of-pocket costs and radically simplifies the infrastructure needed to keep applications running, making the deployment and management of highly available and scalable infrastructure as easy to manage as a single server.

As Joel Beckum, IT Coordinator, Auburn University noted, "Scale Computing Platform does everything that I need it to. It simplifies my network infrastructure so that I can be an expert. I was a desktop support guy who's now a system admin. Scale makes me look like a pro. As far as my users know, I'm a genius."

Willard Public Schools , an award-winning public school system in Willard, Missouri, has partnered with Scale Computing since 2011 for its long-term, future-proof IT infrastructure to power its educational institutions. After its initial implementation, Willard Public Schools decided to replace all of its remaining legacy infrastructure with Scale Computing, creating an all-in-one hyperconverged solution with reliability, maximum availability, and ease of use. With SC//Platform as its IT foundation, Willard Public Schools has a future-proof, efficient, high-performing IT infrastructure in place, allowing Willard's IT team to focus on more strategic projects.

To learn more about Scale Computing's award-winning SC//Platform, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/sc-platform . If you are attending the UETN Tech Summit next week, please visit https://uetn.org/summit/schedule.shtml for more details on Patterson's speaking session.

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , Spiceworks , TechValidate , G2 , and TrustRadius .

