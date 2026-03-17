Scale Computing™ Dominates Server Virtualization and Hyperconverged Infrastructure in G2's Spring 2026 Report

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing™, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced it has earned 40 badges in the G2 Spring 2026 Report. Scale Computing™ received 19 badges in the Server Virtualization category—including recognition as a Leader, Momentum Leader, and Best Results—and an additional 21 badges in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) category, earning accolades for Fastest Implementation, Best Support, and Best Usability. With over 80 million users, the G2 platform is the world's largest software marketplace for authentic peer reviews.

"Earning 40 badges in G2's Spring 2026 report is a powerful testament to the trust our customers place in us, and to our team's relentless commitment to innovation," said Craig Theriac, vice president of product management, Scale Computing™. "Organizations everywhere are choosing Scale Computing™ as the leading VMware alternative because our solutions simplify IT infrastructure management, maximize application uptime, and meaningfully reduce costs, from the data center to the edge. We're proud to be enabling businesses to deploy and manage AI workloads where real-time decision-making, low-latency processing, and operational simplicity matter most. G2 badges are grounded in genuine customer feedback, and that makes this recognition especially meaningful. To every customer who took the time to share their experience—thank you. Your voices drive everything we do."

Scale Computing™ customers and partners benefit from the company's comprehensive portfolio of edge computing solutions. SC//Platform™ edge solutions combine simplicity and scalability, delivering a unified, easy-to-manage infrastructure that ensures high availability for workloads across data centers, distributed enterprises, and at the edge. SC//Fleet Manager™ edge orchestration solutions, featuring Zero-Touch Provisioning™, makes managing edge computing infrastructure as simple as managing cloud resources. SC//AcuVigil™ managed network solutions pair 24/7 network operations support with self-service visibility and control, giving multi-site operators a unified way to monitor, troubleshoot, secure, and optimize every connection across their network. SC//Reliant™ Platform as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security at scale, without added complexity or overburdened IT teams. SC//HyperCore™ virtualization suite integrates software, servers, and storage into one fully unified virtualization suite, saving organizations time and resources. SC//Connect™ delivers cloud-native SD-WAN and SASE solutions that simplify WAN management and boost performance, security, and reliability across the enterprise.

"The transition from VMWare to Scale [Computing] was smooth, and I am satisfied with the enhanced support provided by Scale, which is far superior to what I experienced previously. Additionally, Scale's compatibility with Acronis for both local and web-based backups, along with the added support for Veeam, offers flexibility and reliability in managing our backup solutions. The responsive customer support team further enhances my experience by promptly resolving hardware issues, such as the time when a RAM stick failed. I would confidently recommend the Scale Computing Platform due to these aspects, as it has proven to be a reliable and effective solution for our virtual environment needs."

— Floyd M., Mid-Market IT Administrator and G2 Platform User

Read what other real users have to say on G2's Scale Computing page. The full list of Spring 2026 badges is available on Scale Computing's website.

About Scale Computing™

Scale Computing™ is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing™ delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing™ to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing™ is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

© 2026 Scale Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Scale Computing and other Scale Computing marks are trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Information on Scale Computing patents and trademarks is available at www.scalecomputing.com/legal. Scale Computing, SC//Hypercore, SC//Fleet Manager, SC//Reliant. SC//AcuVigil, SC//Connect and SC//Platform are trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc.

SOURCE Scale Computing