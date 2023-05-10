Scale Computing Earns Multiple 2023 Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius

Company Wins in Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Server Virtualization, and Edge Computing

INDIANAPOLIS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized the company with its 2023 Top Rated Awards in the primary category of Hyperconverged Infrastructure, as well as the secondary categories of Server Virtualization and Edge Computing. As a leading independent research and review platform, TrustRadius recognizes top software solutions based on user feedback.

"We are honored to receive TrustRadius Top Rated Awards in the categories of Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Server Virtualization, and Edge Computing. Top Rated awards are based entirely on user reviews, so this recognition speaks to our ongoing commitment to our customers' success," said Jeff Ready, CEO and Co-founder of Scale Computing. "We developed the Scale Computing Platform to be simple to use and easy to manage while eliminating any downtime by leveraging our patented self-healing technology. The award-winning SC//Platform eliminates complexity, lowers costs, and frees up management time. Customers at organizations of all sizes, across every vertical, benefit from this innovation, and we're very proud to be named a Top Rated solution by TrustRadius."

Within the TrustRadius platform, reviewers rate products based on usability, support, return on investment, and likelihood of recommendation. The Top Rated Awards recognize solutions with the highest customer satisfaction scores. To win, solutions must have earned recent reviews, a high percentage of positive ratings, and considerable site traffic. TrustRadius evaluates candidates for these awards based on three key criteria:

Recency: products must have 10+ new or updated reviews in the past 12 months

Relevancy: products must receive at least 0.5% of the traffic volume in that category

Rating: products must have at least four stars with a trScore of 7.5 or higher

Scale Computing Platform brings simplicity and scalability together, replacing existing infrastructure and providing high availability for running workloads in a single, easy-to-manage platform. The company also recently launched a zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) feature of SC//Fleet Manager , which provides cloud-like simplicity for administrators, allowing them to centrally configure clusters of edge computing infrastructure in SC//Fleet Manager prior to nodes arriving on-premises. The ZTP feature decreases the deployment time of edge infrastructure by 90 percent or more.

To learn more about what real users have to say about Scale Computing, please visit the TrustRadius Scale Computing Platform review page: https://www.trustradius.com/products/scale-computing-hc3/reviews

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , Spiceworks , TechValidate , G2 , and TrustRadius .

SOURCE Scale Computing