Scale Computing Introduces Secure Link, Improving Security at the Edge for MSPs and Distributed Computing Environments

Secure Link eliminates the need for a VPN, allowing IT teams and MSPs to quickly, easily, and securely access the HyperCore UI for any SC//HyperCore cluster in their global fleet

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Futures MSP Summit, Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, today announced a security focused feature for Scale Computing Fleet Manager : Secure Link. This new feature provides cloud-like simplicity for administrators, giving them secure remote management access for complete control of their edge deployments with the click of a button from any browser and device, without the need for expensive or complex remote access solutions. Edge deployments are now just a secure click away on any browser, on any device, anywhere. For MSPs and IT teams, Secure Link and SC//Fleet Manager remove the burden of maintaining VPNs at each site, allowing for fast issue resolution with one-click access to any cluster from a single monitoring center.

"Currently, IT staff need to be on the same network as a cluster in order to access the HyperCore UI. When the IT admin is offsite, like in my MSP business where we manage multiple customer sites, we must find a way to gain access to the 'remote network' in order to perform SC//HyperCore management. The task of remote monitoring has been simplified with SC//Fleet Manager, but in the case of any changes being required, this local, secure access is a must," said Joe Kletch of Mulehill Networks. "Secure Link solves this problem by allowing IT teams and MSPs to quickly, easily, and securely gain complete management access to all of their edge deployments. Combined with ZTP, we can now remotely initialize and configure clusters with zero access to the cluster, or even the network the cluster is on. This is going to save me time and money."

Simplicity is engineered into Scale Computing Fleet Manager, making it easier than ever to securely monitor and manage workloads and infrastructure across an entire edge fleet of clusters running Scale Computing HyperCore. Instead of managing individual deployments, SC//Fleet Manager allows users to see and manage their entire fleet at once from an intuitive cloud-based console . Users can easily monitor connectivity and cluster health . Any problems across the fleet are highlighted automatically, and if there is an issue, IT administrators can drill down into a specific cluster to further diagnose and fix the problem.

"Unlike competitive solutions where accessing edge deployments requires on-cluster or VPN network setup, or traditional VPN access to local management software, SC//Fleet Manager's Secure Link is ready for use out-of-the-box. This tight integration also eliminates the risk associated with manual setup and maintenance of traditional remote management tools," explained Scott Loughmiller, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder, Scale Computing. "Edge computing deployments no longer require costly and cumbersome VPNs, which present another attack surface, when they manage their workloads and infrastructure with SC//Fleet Manager."

SC//Fleet Manager Secure Link benefits include:

Security Benefits

No manual configuration required (eliminating misconfiguration risk)



Secure Link is opened outbound by the cluster requiring no inbound ports to be opened



Secure Link closes automatically upon session closing



Secure Link encrypts all data



No network traffic from the edge deployment can traverse Secure Link



Both Fleet Manager and Hypercore authentication are required to access the edge deployment

If currently using a VPN:

Time Savings



No need to install and keep updated VPN clients on your devices (and switch between clients/accounts if juggling multiple VPNs)





Avoid setting up VPN onsite, including the work to select the VPN, edit firewall, and ensure appropriate security.



Cost Savings



Eliminate VPNs at a site entirely, or at least reduce the number of VPN accounts ( $5 -10/user per month)

Security Improvements



Reduced attack surface





No security risk due to misconfiguration or out-of-date VPN software





Removes direct network access to the edge location





Dramatically improves control over what privileges the user has at the edge location





Eliminates one more list of users to manage

If currently using a Jump Server (aka Jump Host, Jump Box)

Time Savings



Avoid building and maintaining a Jump Server for each network





No need to download or update the server and client apps on the jump server itself or on your devices





Often requires multiple layers of authentication, and additional clicks once remoted in to access the HyperCore UI



Cost Savings



Reclaim the compute, memory, and storage resources on your SC//HyperCore clusters (or other devices) for more productive uses





Avoid paying for an additional software license to facilitate the remote connections



Security Improvements



Eliminates an additional OS/Server attack vector





No security risk due to misconfiguration or out-of-date Jump Server software





Dramatically improves control over what privileges the user has at the edge location





Eliminates one more list of users to manage

Pricing and Licensing

SC//Fleet Manager, now including zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) and Secure Link, is priced based on the number of clusters under management. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , Spiceworks , TechValidate , G2 , and TrustRadius .

