Scale Computing Launches New Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery Campaign to Help Protect Your Business

Company Gifting a Garmin Dash Cam 66W to New Customers

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced a new campaign aimed at helping IT leaders looking to build IT resilience with native, built-in data protection and disaster recovery capabilities.

In 2023, the average cost of a data breach globally reached an all-time high of $4.45 million . This represents a 2.3% increase from 2022 and a 15.3% rise from 2020. Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) makes it easier to shield businesses from malicious and accidental incidents alike, ensuring maximum security and uptime. By combining SC//Platform with the company's new Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery (BCDR) Planning Service, available on a subscription basis, organizations establish a comprehensive and regulated plan for responding to unforeseen downtime.

"No matter the size or industry of a business, downtime, data loss, and data corruption can have a serious and long-lasting impact on both the bottom line and the reputation of an organization. It is imperative in today's complex IT and security landscapes for companies to establish IT resilience. IT leaders around the globe are defending their data with the native, built-in data protection and disaster recovery capabilities of Scale Computing Platform. Our innovative solutions ensure that critical systems are protected, validated, tested, and ready for recovery anytime," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing.

SC//Platform brings simplicity, high availability, and scalability together, replacing the existing infrastructure for running virtual machines in a single, easy-to-manage platform. IT leaders from across the globe defend their data with the native, scalable, data and ransomware protection of SC// Platform , the industry-leading Hyperconvergence and Edge Computing platform.

Join the Scale Computing team for a discovery meeting to learn about SC//Platform data protection. For a limited time, the company is gifting a Garmin Dash Cam 66W — featuring an extra-wide 180-degree field of view that captures and saves important details in 1440p HD video — when you receive a generated, customized quote. Complete the form to schedule your discovery meeting with the team and begin your journey to bulletproofing your IT infrastructure.

To learn more about the award-winning SC//Platform, please visit scalecomputing.com/sc-platform .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

SOURCE Scale Computing