Scale Computing Launches New Channel Partner 'Fuel Up' Campaign

News provided by

Scale Computing

01 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Company Gifting a Nespresso VertuoPlus to New Partners

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its 'Fuel Up' campaign for new channel partners looking to expand their technology offerings by adding the award-winning Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform). Scale Computing's IT infrastructure solutions provide partners and their end-customers confidence that their environments, geographies, and specific applications are supported.

"Scale Computing is a partner-first organization, offering innovative solutions that help customers reduce costs and complexity so they can focus on other business initiatives. With the highest score in the 36-year history of the CRN Annual Report Card for product quality and reliability, we're proud that Scale Computing has earned the top spot for Converged/Hyperconverged Infrastructure for five consecutive years and continues to receive industry recognition for our partner program. We are committed to providing reliable, highly available, simple, and scalable IT infrastructure to our partners," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing.

SC//Platform provides infrastructure that is simple, secure, scalable, and reliable. With SC//Fleet Manager, the industry's first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale, customers can quickly identify areas of concern using a single pane of glass, scaling from 1 to over 50,000 clusters. Zero-touch provisioning and Secure Link features allow administrators to centrally and securely monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments, with few or no on-site IT personnel. Scale Computing's comprehensive partner program provides MSP and reseller businesses with unlimited growth potential, superior technology, and world-class support.

"It's not an exaggeration to say that Scale Computing has completely transformed our business. It's not only saved us a ton of time and enabled us to improve the quality of our service, it's provided us with the opportunity to do more business as an MSP," said Genito Isabella, Vice President, Systems Integration, Cat-Tec.

When you join the partner program as a Silver Partner, Scale Computing is offering a Nespresso VertuoPlus to keep you and your sales team fueled up! Complete the form to schedule a meeting and begin your journey towards becoming a Scale Computing MSP and reseller partner. To learn more about the Scale Computing Partner Community, visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/partners.

About Scale Computing
Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, G2, and TrustRadius.

SOURCE Scale Computing

Also from this source

Minimize the Cost and Downtime of Disaster With Scale Computing's Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Planning Service

Minimize the Cost and Downtime of Disaster With Scale Computing's Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Planning Service

Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its Business Continuity/Disaster...
Scale Computing's Marlena Fernandez Named a Finalist for the 2023 CRN Women of the Year Awards

Scale Computing's Marlena Fernandez Named a Finalist for the 2023 CRN Women of the Year Awards

Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that Marlena Fernandez, vice...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.