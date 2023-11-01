Scale Computing Launches New Channel Partner 'Fuel Up' Campaign

Company Gifting a Nespresso VertuoPlus to New Partners

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its 'Fuel Up' campaign for new channel partners looking to expand their technology offerings by adding the award-winning Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform). Scale Computing's IT infrastructure solutions provide partners and their end-customers confidence that their environments, geographies, and specific applications are supported.

"Scale Computing is a partner-first organization, offering innovative solutions that help customers reduce costs and complexity so they can focus on other business initiatives. With the highest score in the 36-year history of the CRN Annual Report Card for product quality and reliability, we're proud that Scale Computing has earned the top spot for Converged/Hyperconverged Infrastructure for five consecutive years and continues to receive industry recognition for our partner program. We are committed to providing reliable, highly available, simple, and scalable IT infrastructure to our partners," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing.

SC//Platform provides infrastructure that is simple, secure, scalable, and reliable. With SC//Fleet Manager , the industry's first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale, customers can quickly identify areas of concern using a single pane of glass, scaling from 1 to over 50,000 clusters. Zero-touch provisioning and Secure Link features allow administrators to centrally and securely monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments, with few or no on-site IT personnel. Scale Computing's comprehensive partner program provides MSP and reseller businesses with unlimited growth potential, superior technology, and world-class support.

"It's not an exaggeration to say that Scale Computing has completely transformed our business. It's not only saved us a ton of time and enabled us to improve the quality of our service, it's provided us with the opportunity to do more business as an MSP," said Genito Isabella, Vice President, Systems Integration, Cat-Tec .

When you join the partner program as a Silver Partner, Scale Computing is offering a Nespresso VertuoPlus to keep you and your sales team fueled up! Complete the form to schedule a meeting and begin your journey towards becoming a Scale Computing MSP and reseller partner. To learn more about the Scale Computing Partner Community, visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/partners .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

