Scale Computing Leads the Way in Server Virtualization and Hyperconverged Infrastructure in G2's Winter 2026 Report

Scale Computing, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, announced today that the company has been awarded 42 badges in the G2 Winter 2026 Report. Scale Computing received a total of 18 badges in the Server Virtualization category and an additional 24 badges in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) category, including accolades for Fastest Implementation, Best Support, and Best Usability. With over 80 million users, the G2 platform is the world's largest software marketplace for authentic peer reviews.

"We are honored to have earned 42 badges in G2's Winter 2026 report—a clear reflection of our commitment to customer success and our team's dedication to relentless innovation of the Scale Computing HyperCore™ virtualization suite ," said Craig Theriac, vice president of product management, Scale Computing. "Our customers trust Scale Computing as a leading VMware alternative because our solutions streamline IT infrastructure management, ensure maximum application uptime, and significantly lower costs, delivering scalable IT infrastructure from the data center to the edge. We're proudly enabling organizations everywhere to simply and securely deploy and manage AI workloads where real-time decision-making, low-latency processing, and operational simplicity are critical. G2 badges are rooted in genuine customer feedback, confirming that our solutions are meeting real-world needs. We sincerely thank every customer whose review helped make this recognition possible. Your experiences drive us forward."

The industry's largest edge-first software company, Scale Computing offers a full range of edge computing solutions built to serve customers of all sizes, from one to 100,000 locations. Scale Computing Platform™ (SC//Platform™) edge computing solution combines simplicity and scalability, offering a unified, easy-to-manage solution that replaces complex infrastructure and ensures high availability for workloads. With the Zero-Touch Provisioning™ feature in Scale Computing Fleet Manager™, edge orchestration software , managing edge computing infrastructure becomes as simple as managing cloud resources. Scale Computing Reliant Platform™ Edge Computing as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge computing platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security controls at scale without adding complexity or taxing IT teams. Scale Computing AcuVigil™ managed network services provides visibility of all network devices and delivers local computing power and the physical connection for remote network updates and troubleshooting.

G2's platform features over 150,000 software products and services. Those with the highest rankings are recognized in G2's quarterly reports, with badges awarded to companies based on their customer satisfaction and market reputation. The reports provide a valuable, tailored resource for buyers conducting research in their IT purchasing journeys.

"What a breath of fresh air coming from a VMWare environment - now I have instant snapshots, really fast VM replication and no datastores to manage because Scale manages them for me. One big memory and data storage pool to provision from, all thin provisioned - and the SSD tiering all completely automatic. You just set it and forget it. The Management GUI is so simple my Mum could use it. The support is exceptionally good. The API integration is fantastic. The implementation and VM migration was amazing and simple…I have not found any downside as yet - after 4 years it just works, not one glitch or failure."

- Mike R., Director, Mid-Market, and G2 Platform User

Read what other real users have to say about Scale Computing on G2's Scale Computing page. The entire list of badges awarded to the company in G2's Winter 2026 Report is available on Scale Computing 's website.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Learn more at www.scalecomputing.com.

