Scale Computing™ Recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2025 Gartner® Voice of the Customer

The Voice of the Customer report aggregates real-world reviews from Gartner Peer Insights, synthesizing valuable information for IT decision-makers purchasing technology and services. The peer-driven perspective provides firsthand insight into the implementation and use of technology solutions. Complemented by Gartner's expert research, the user reviews empower infrastructure and operations leaders to make informed buying choices and play a crucial role in the technology purchase process.

"Scale Computing is proud to again be recognized in the newest Gartner Voice of the Customer as a Strong Performer in Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software," said Craig Theriac, vice president, product management at Scale Computing. "We believe this recognition is a true testament to the value of the solutions we deliver, the continuous innovations engineered into the Scale Computing HyperCore™ virtualization suite , and to the hard work and dedication of the Scale Computing team. We're incredibly proud of the ratings Scale Computing has earned through our user reviews and the recognition we continue to receive in the Gartner Voice of the Customer."

Scale Computing is the largest edge computing-focused software company in the industry, with the ability to serve customers worldwide ranging from one to 100,000 locations. Scale Computing enables organizations of all sizes to confidently and securely deploy and manage AI workloads at the edge where real-time decision-making, low-latency processing, and operational simplicity are paramount.

Scale Computing offers a full range of edge computing solutions:

Scale Computing Platform™ edge computing solution (SC//Platform™) combines simplicity and scalability, offering a unified, easy-to-manage solution that replaces complex infrastructure and ensures high availability for workloads. With the Zero-Touch Provisioning™ feature in Scale Computing Fleet Manager™ , managing edge computing infrastructure becomes as simple as managing cloud resources.

Scale Computing Reliant Platform™ Edge Computing as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge computing platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security controls at scale without adding complexity or taxing IT teams.

Scale Computing AcuVigil™ managed network service provides visibility of all network devices and delivers local computing power and the physical connection for remote network updates and troubleshooting.

"In the end, what I like most is that Scale [Computing] just works. It gives me a reliable, cost-effective virtualization platform without the complexity or overhead that comes with bigger names. If you want something that's simple, stable, and doesn't require a full-time engineer to keep running, it's absolutely worth a look."

- IT Operations Manager , Large Construction Firm

In the Voice of the Customer report, vendors are categorized into four quadrants based on User Interest and Adoption and Overall Experience with HCI solutions. Vendors placed in the upper-left "Strong Performer" quadrant have scores that meet or exceed the market average for Overall Experience, but are below the market average for User Interest and Adoption. Scale Computing has 4.7 out of 5-Stars with a total of 632 user ratings on the Gartner Peer Insights website, with 93 percent of peers recommending Scale Computing's HCI solutions as of November 7 2025.

If you need to streamline your IT operations, learn more about Scale Computing and gain complimentary access to the 2025 Gartner Voice of the Customer report at scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/gartner-peer-insights-voice-of-the-customer .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Learn more at www.scalecomputing.com .

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, By Peer Community Contributor, 13 October 2025

