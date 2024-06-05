Scale Computing Named a Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for Full-Stack Edge Deployments

INDIANAPOLIS, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that GigaOm has named the company a "leader" in the GigaOm Radar Report for Full-Stack Edge Deployments . Together with its companion Key Criteria report, GigaOm's Radar Report provides an overview of the market, identifies leading full-stack edge deployment offerings, and helps decision-makers evaluate solutions to make more informed investment decisions.

Full-stack edge deployments are cloud-managed and cloud-connected hyperconverged solutions that provide all the necessary tools to run applications at customers' preferred locations for local data collection and processing. Scale Computing is positioned in the Leaders circle within the Maturity/Platform Play quadrant of the GigaOm Radar for Full-Stack Edge Deployments, scoring highly across a range of key features described in the report. The company is classified as an Outperformer when considering how its development pipeline is addressing challenges.

"We are honored to be named a leader in the GigaOm Radar report for Full-Stack Edge Deployments," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "The future is at the edge, and that's where Scale Computing excels. Our full-stack edge solution scales seamlessly — from data centers to branch offices and distributed edge locations — and offers virtualization, servers, storage, backup, disaster recovery, and fleet management in a single, easy-to-manage platform. We've revolutionized edge management, allowing IT leaders to centrally monitor and manage hundreds or even thousands of deployments, all with guaranteed uptime and unmatched efficiency. As technology permeates every aspect of business, Scale Computing is proud to empower organizations of all sizes, in any industry, to unlock the full potential of the edge."

Scale Computing brings together simplicity and scalability with an edge computing platform that is easy to use, easy to manage, and easy to deploy. Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) replaces existing infrastructure, providing high availability for running workloads in a single offering and enabling enterprises to run applications and process data outside centralized data centers, at the edge of their networks. The zero-touch provisioning feature of Scale Computing Fleet Manager (SC//Fleet Manager), the industry's first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale, empowers administrators to centrally configure clusters of edge computing infrastructure prior to nodes arriving on-premises with cloud-like simplicity, decreasing the deployment time by 90 percent or more. Using patented HyperCore technology, the award-winning self-healing platform identifies, reduces, and corrects problems in real-time. Scale Computing HyperCore (SC//HyperCore) makes ensuring application uptime easier for IT to manage and for customers to afford.

The GigaOm Radar Report for Full-Stack Edge Deployments provides a forward-looking assessment of vendor solutions in the sector. It examines 16 of the top full-stack edge deployment solutions and compares offerings against the capabilities and nonfunctional requirements outlined in the companion Key Criteria report. The GigaOm Radar plots vendor solutions across a series of concentric rings with those set closer to the center judged to be of higher overall value. Scale Computing is in the center-most concentric ring in the Maturity/Platform Play quadrant of the Radar for vendors that offer integrated hardware-software solutions.

To learn more about Scale Computing and view a complimentary copy of the GigOm Radar Report for Full-Stack Edge Deployments, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/gigaom-radar.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

