Scale Computing Named a Leader in Server Virtualization, Recognized With 60 Badges in G2 Winter 2025 Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced it has been awarded an impressive 60 badges in the G2 Winter 2025 Report, including a Leader badge in the Server Virtualization category. The company received a total of 24 badges in the Server Virtualization category and an additional 36 in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) category, including accolades for Fastest Implementation, Best Support, and Easiest to Use, among many others.

"We are honored to again be named award-winners by G2—the world's largest software marketplace—and thrilled to share that the Winter 2025 report has recognized Scale Computing with even more accolades than years past. With Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform), businesses have a true VMware alternative solution to effortlessly manage IT infrastructure, optimize costs, and achieve peak application uptime. And we back that technology with outstanding customer support. Recognition on G2 reports directly reflects the voice of real SC//Platform users, and the badges we've received validate our commitment to their success. We are grateful for the feedback and reviews that earned us the whopping 60 badges we received this quarter," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing.

Scale Computing Platform replaces traditional IT infrastructure, ensuring high availability for running workloads in a single, easy-to-manage solution. With zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) capabilities, managing edge computing infrastructure becomes as simple as managing cloud resources. Administrators can pre-configure clusters prior to nodes arriving onsite, reducing deployment time of edge infrastructure by up to 90%. Migration to Scale Computing is also simple with a number of options available to streamline the transition, including the SC//Migrate Quickstart Service . The company is currently offering two promotions to make the transition from VMware to SC//Platform even easier, including a 25% software and services discount for new customers through its VMware Rip & Replace offer , and a full system exchange trade-up plus no-cost coverage for the remaining VMware term with the Seamless Switch: Trade-Up to Scale Computing promotion .

"The Scale [Computing] Platform is easy to use and implement. It has a growing feature set, regular development cycles, stellar support and API integration. I manage our in-house clusters and customer clusters with little effort every day. Infrastructure costs and complexity are greatly reduced with this solution without compromising uptime and failover capability whether using it for an edge deployment or a large server farm."

- David C., IT Engineer and Project Manager

The G2 platform includes over 150,000 software products and services, with more than 80 million users relying on its authentic peer reviews to make software decisions. Each quarter, the highest ranked products and services are recognized according to their category, company size, geography, and report type. G2 awards badges to those companies based on customer satisfaction and market reputation. The reports offer valuable, tailored lists for buyers conducting research in their IT purchasing journey.

"We typically see only around 10% of all vendors on G2 appear in our quarterly Market Reports, so it's a major accomplishment that Scale Computing has been recognized this season," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "We extend our congratulations to Scale Computing for receiving praise through authentic customer reviews, powering its rankings on the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace."

Read more about what real users have to say about Scale Computing on G2's Scale Computing Platform Reviews webpage. The entire list of badges awarded to the company in G2's Winter 2025 Report is available on Scale Computing 's website.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

